NHL News: William Eklund, Islanders, Kuemper And More

Curtis Pashelka: Now, some will argue that sending down William Eklund is silly. San Jose’s AHL team was 5-3 without him, etc. However, the Barracuda, though under .500, are still in a playoff race in the West. Slightly more meaningful hockey is likely more beneficial to Eklund in his development.

The move is something other teams have done in the past with their young talent. Now, the CBA allows San Jose to slide his contract down a year since Eklund did not play his tenth game. Keep that in mind.

Andrew Gross: The New York Islanders’ Sebastian Aho suffered an upper body injury on Saturday night against the San Jose Sharks. Lane Lambert said he would be evaluated sometime on Sunday. The high hit he took leads to speculation of a possible concussion. Again, that is just speculation.

Kate Shefte: When Philipp Grubauer left Saturday’s night game against Edmonton, the first thought was an injury. However, that was easily dismissed. Thankfully, it is just a non-COVID illness. Clearly, Grubauer looked to be suffering from some considerable stomach issue. There have been reports of a stomach bug going around.

Tom Gulitti: The Washington Capitals called up Zach Fucale to backup Charlie Lindgren in goal. It would appear Darcy Kuemper will miss some time due to that upper-body injury after all.

Pittsburgh Penguins: Now, Pittsburgh formally placed Nick Bonino on LTIR to save about $625,000 in cap space. Mark Friedman was the call-up to take his place on an emergency basis.

Edmonton Oilers: Alright, Jake Chiasson signed an entry-level deal with the Edmonton Oilers. So, Chiasson will see his contract kick in for the 2023-24 season. The forward was Edmonton’s fourth-round pick and was taken 116th overall in 2021.

Bally Sports Preds: If there is a possibility that Roman Josi is out for any length of time, Nashville is likely done in terms of the playoffs. Josi suffered an upper-body injuries and missed most of the 3-2 overtime loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday.

Also, Winnipeg got Pierre-Luc Dubois back. The forward contributed an assist on Saturday afternoon.

David Alter: As much as Arizona’s Clayton Keller and Barrett Hayton have been on a tear, this space is for Noel Acciari. The good news is it appears Acciari has not suffered a concussion as of yet. It seems he had a good day on Saturday. What does that mean for a future return? That remains unknown. So far, so good.