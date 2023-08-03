NHL News: Winnipeg Jets, Pittsburgh Penguins, and the Anaheim Ducks

The Jets re-sign Rasmus Kupari

Puck Pedia: The Winnipeg Jets sign forward Rasmus Kupari to a two-year deal at a $1 million salary cap hit.

Murat Ates: “Kupari, 23, scored 15 points in 66 games for Los Angeles last season before becoming part of the Jets’ return for Pierre-Luc Dubois.”

Cap Friendly: Kupari will be an RFA and owed a $1.1 million qualifying offer with the deal expires.

2023-24: $900,000

2024-25: $1.1 million

The Penguins re-sign Drew O’Connor

Cap Friendly: The Pittsburgh Penguins avoided arbitration with Drew O’Connor and signed him a two-year contract with an AAV of $925,000.

O’Connor will be a UFA when the deal expires.

Cap Friendly: The Penguins now have a buyout window that will be open in days and will be open for 48 hours.

Players have had to been on the Penguins reserve list at the trade deadline and have a cap hit of $4 million or more.

The Ducks re-sign Troy Terry

Puck Pedia: The Anaheim Ducks signed forward Troy Terry to a seven year contract with a salary cap hit of $7 million. The deal buys five years of unrestricted free agency.

He’ll carry a $7 million salary each year.

In years three through seven he’ll have a 10-team no-trade list.

Puck Pedia: The Ducks now have $20.2 million in projected salary cap space with 21 roster players – 13 forwards, 6 defense and 2 goalies.

Remaining RFAs: Jamie Drysdale and Trevor Zegras.

Cap Friendly: Terry contract comparables.

1. Matthew Boldy $7 million for seven years

2. Kyle Connor $7.1 million for seven years

3. Kevin Fiala $7.875 million for seven years

Cap Friendly: Highest salary cap hits for the Ducks.

1. Troy Terry $7 million

2. Cam Fowler $6.5 million

3. John Gibson $6.4 million

4. Alex Killorn $6.25 million

5. Adam Henrique $5.825 million

Troy Terry, signed 7x$7M by ANA, is a dynamic 1st line winger who excels at controlling the puck in transition, striking off the rush, and drawing penalties. Had a bit of a down-year but the skill is evident. #FlyTogether pic.twitter.com/4Xlcm39dmL — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) August 2, 2023