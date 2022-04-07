NHL News: World Juniors, Ottawa Senators, Tyler Kleven and Alex Ovechkin Reaches 1,400 Points

Ottawa is among the cities looking to host the World Juniors in December

John Rodenburg: Hockey Canada will need to decide fast which city/cities will host World Junior Championship next December/January. A decision could be made in the next three weeks.

There could be as many as six bids for the World Juniors including the Senators/OSEG bid.

Senators have been looking for minority owners for years

Shawn Simpson: Working through the NHL, the Ottawa Senators have been looking for minority partners for years. They couldn’t find anyone that wanted to partner up without having full or majority contract of the organization.

Ever since Cyril Leeder left the organization, they’ve been struggling on the business side of things.

Looking like Tyler Kleven returning to school

John Rodenburgh: UND coach Brad Berry last week on Tyler Kleven and things are status quo at the moment: “The Fighting Hawks are still awaiting a final decision from sophomore defenseman Tyler Kleven, who is being heavily pursued by the Ottawa Senators. But they appear hopeful that Kleven will return to school.”

Shawn Simpson: From what has been told, Kleven is 100 percent returning to UND.

Alex Ovechkin hits 1,400 points

The 21st player in NHL history to reach 1,400 career points!

