NHL News: World Juniors, Ottawa Senators, Tyler Kleven and Alex Ovechkin Reaches 1,400 Points
Ottawa is among the cities looking to host the World Juniors in December

John Rodenburg: Hockey Canada will need to decide fast which city/cities will host World Junior Championship next December/January. A decision could be made in the next three weeks.

There could be as many as six bids for the World Juniors including the Senators/OSEG bid.

Senators have been looking for minority owners for years

Shawn Simpson: Working through the NHL, the Ottawa Senators have been looking for minority partners for years. They couldn’t find anyone that wanted to partner up without having full or majority contract of the organization.

Ever since Cyril Leeder left the organization, they’ve been struggling on the business side of things.

Looking like Tyler Kleven returning to school

John Rodenburgh: UND coach Brad Berry last week on Tyler Kleven and things are status quo at the moment: “The Fighting Hawks are still awaiting a final decision from sophomore defenseman Tyler Kleven, who is being heavily pursued by the Ottawa Senators. But they appear hopeful that Kleven will return to school.”

Shawn Simpson: From what has been told, Kleven is 100 percent returning to UND.

Alex Ovechkin hits 1,400 points

Rk Name Pos GP G A P
1 Wayne Gretzky F 1487 894 1963 2857
2 Jaromír Jágr F 1733 766 1155 1921
3 Mark Messier F 1756 694 1193 1887
4 Gordie Howe F 1767 801 1049 1850
5 Ron Francis F 1731 549 1249 1798
6 Marcel Dionne F 1348 731 1040 1771
7 Steve Yzerman F 1514 692 1063 1755
8 Mario Lemieux F 915 690 1033 1723
9 Joe Sakic F 1378 625 1016 1641
10 Phil Esposito F 1282 717 873 1590
11 Ray Bourque D 1612 410 1169 1579
12 Joe Thornton F 1710 430 1108 1538
13 Mark Recchi F 1652 577 956 1533
14 Paul Coffey D 1409 396 1135 1531
15 Stan Mikita F 1396 541 926 1467
16 Teemu Selänne F 1451 684 773 1457
17 Bryan Trottier F 1279 524 901 1425
18 Adam Oates F 1337 341 1079 1420
19 Doug Gilmour F 1474 450 964 1414
20 Dale Hawerchuk F 1188 518 891 1409
21 Alexander Ovechkin F 1265 773 628 1401

Stats from QuantHockey