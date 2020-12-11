NHL Notes: No Country Trade Restrictions, Olympics, and Forbes Valuations

No trade restrictions between Canada and the U.S.
TSN: Pierre LeBrun said that there are no trade restrictions between Canadian and American teams for the upcoming season.
“Yes, a player traded from a U.S. team to a Canadian team will be subject to whatever quarantine regulations are in that state or that province. But the league and the PA don’t have any plans to limit trades via the border.”
No Olympic announcement yet but Hockey Canada is preparing, USA Hockey not yet
TSN: Though nothing has been made official yet, if the NHL goes to the Olympics in 2022, Doug Armstrong will be the GM of Team Canada according to Pierre LeBrun. It’s not a guarantee that the NHL will be going to the next Olympics as they still need to work out a deal with the IOC.
Darren Dreger adds that Ken Holland and Ron Francis will be working with Armstrong and that they’d already had some conference calls.
Seravalli notes that USA Hockey has only had very minimal discussions. Talks on who their GM maybe won’t happen until there is an agreement between the NHL and IOC. Candidates could include Jeff Gorton, Chris Drury, Bill Guerin and Ray Shero. Senior advisers candidate could include David Poile, Don Waddell and Barry Zito.
2020 NHL Team Valuations
Forbes: 2020 NHL team values by Forbes. Average team values dropped to $653 million, down 2 percent from last year.
Revenue dropped 14 percent for the 2019-20 season to $4.4 million, with operating income falling 68 percent to $250 million.
The New York Rangers, Toronto Maple Leafs, Montreal Canadiens, Chicago Blackhawks and the Boston Bruins accounted for nearly a quarter of the NHL’s revenue last year.
|Team
|Value
|One-Year Change
|Owner
|Operating Income
|1. New York Rangers
|$1.65 billion
|0%
|Madison Square Garden Sports
|$87 million
|2. Toronto Maple Leafs
|$1.5 billion
|0%
|Bell Canada, Rogers Communications, Larry Tanenbaum
|$56.3 million
|3. Montreal Canadiens
|$1.34 billion
|0%
|Molson family
|$86.5 million
|4. Chicago Blackhawks
|$1.085 billion
|0%
|Rocky Wirtz
|$45.3 million
|5. Boston Bruins
|$1 billion
|0%
|Jeremy Jacobs
|$26.8 million
|6. Los Angeles Kings
|$825 million
|–3%
|Philip Anschutz
|$45.3 million
|7. Philadelphia Flyers
|$800 million
|–3%
|Comcast
|$7.9 million
|8. Detroit Red Wings
|$775 million
|–3%
|Marian Ilitch
|$31.2 million
|9. Washington Capitals
|$750 million
|–3%
|Ted Leonsis
|$7.7 million
|10. Vancouver Canucks
|$725 million
|–2%
|Aquilini Investment Group
|$2.9 million
|11. Pittsburgh Penguins
|$650 million
|–2%
|Mario Lemieux, Ron Burkle
|$14 million
|12. Dallas Stars
|$575 million
|–4%
|Tom Gaglardi
|$4.5 million
|13. Vegas Golden Knights
|$570 million
|–2%
|Bill Foley, Maloof family
|$13.9 million
|14. Edmonton Oilers
|$550 million
|–4%
|Daryl Katz
|$16.9 million
|15. New Jersey Devils
|$530 million
|–4%
|Josh Harris, David Blitzer
|$4.1 million
|16. New York Islanders
|$520 million
|0%
|Jon Ledecky, Scott Malkin
|-$37.9 million
|17. San Jose Sharks
|$515 million
|–5%
|Hasso Plattner
|–$14.7 million
|18. St Louis Blues
|$510 million
|–4%
|Tom Stillman
|–$8.2 million
|19. Minnesota Wild
|$500 million
|–2%
|Craig Leipold
|–$6.2 million
|20. Calgary Flames
|$480 million
|–4%
|N. Murray Edwards
|$400,000
|21. Tampa Bay Lightning
|$470 million
|0%
|Jeffrey Vinik
|–$8.3 million
|22. Colorado Avalanche
|$465 million
|–2%
|Stan Kroenke
|–$10 million
|23. Anaheim Ducks
|$460 million
|–4%
|Henry and Susan Samueli
|–$9.1 million
|24. Carolina Hurricanes
|$440 million
|–2%
|Tom Dundon, Peter Karmanos Jr.
|–$15 million
|25. Nashville Predators
|$435 million
|–5%
|Herbert Fritch
|–$13.4 million
|26. Ottawa Senators
|$430 million
|–3%
|Eugene Melnyk
|–$2.9 million
|27. Winnipeg Jets
|$405 million
|–4%
|True North Sports + Entertainment
|–$7.6 million
|28. Buffalo Sabres
|$385 million
|–4%
|Terrence and Kim Pegula
|–$10.9 million
|29. Columbus Blue Jackets
|$310 million
|–5%
|John P. McConnell, Nationwide
|–$10.3 million
|30. Florida Panthers
|$295 million
|–5%
|Vincent Viola
|–$28.9 million
|31. Arizona Coyotes
|$285 million
|–5%
|Alex Meruelo
|–$17 million