NHL Notes: No Country Trade Restrictions, Olympics, and Forbes Valuations

No trade restrictions between Canada and the U.S.

TSN: Pierre LeBrun said that there are no trade restrictions between Canadian and American teams for the upcoming season.

“Yes, a player traded from a U.S. team to a Canadian team will be subject to whatever quarantine regulations are in that state or that province. But the league and the PA don’t have any plans to limit trades via the border.”

No Olympic announcement yet but Hockey Canada is preparing, USA Hockey not yet

TSN: Though nothing has been made official yet, if the NHL goes to the Olympics in 2022, Doug Armstrong will be the GM of Team Canada according to Pierre LeBrun. It’s not a guarantee that the NHL will be going to the next Olympics as they still need to work out a deal with the IOC.

Darren Dreger adds that Ken Holland and Ron Francis will be working with Armstrong and that they’d already had some conference calls.

Seravalli notes that USA Hockey has only had very minimal discussions. Talks on who their GM maybe won’t happen until there is an agreement between the NHL and IOC. Candidates could include Jeff Gorton, Chris Drury, Bill Guerin and Ray Shero. Senior advisers candidate could include David Poile, Don Waddell and Barry Zito.

2020 NHL Team Valuations

Forbes: 2020 NHL team values by Forbes. Average team values dropped to $653 million, down 2 percent from last year.

Revenue dropped 14 percent for the 2019-20 season to $4.4 million, with operating income falling 68 percent to $250 million.

The New York Rangers, Toronto Maple Leafs, Montreal Canadiens, Chicago Blackhawks and the Boston Bruins accounted for nearly a quarter of the NHL’s revenue last year.