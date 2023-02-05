NHL Odds: How to Bet on the Columbus Blue Jackets 2023

Betting on NHL games is popular among hockey fans and sports bettors, and betting in Ohio, where the Columbus Blue Jackets play, was legalized in January 2023. According to OH Betting, sports wagering is available in 17 sportsbooks out of 46 available licenses that will be available in the state.

The fast-paced, high-scoring nature of the sport makes it an exciting option for those looking to wager their money. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to bet on NHL games.

Choose a Reputable Sportsbook

Choosing a trustworthy sportsbook is crucial to place your bets. Look for a site with a good reputation, a user-friendly interface, and favorable odds. Some popular options include: DraftKings

DraftKings is a popular sportsbook famous for its wide range of promotions, diverse betting options, and regular odds and live statistics updates. DraftKings offers an easy-to-use A-Z menu for quick access to desired sports or tournaments. Moreover, this sportsbook comes with a top-notch mobile app for a seamless betting experience. You can download this app from the Google Play Store, Apple Store, or its official website. Its interface is user-friendly, easy to navigate, and provides access to all features.

FanDuel is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company that offers customers a wide range of products and services. FanDuel is a leading provider of daily fantasy sports and betting options, including the NHL. It provides a user-friendly website and mobile app, allowing customers to access its products and services easily. It also offers casino games and horse racing. FanDuel is available in many states, including Ohio.

Superbook is a popular betting site with a team boasting over 100 combined years of experience in oddsmaking since 1993. Recently, it has made its services available on mobile devices in states where online sports betting is legal. Moreover, their app is available in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, New Jersey, Nevada, and Tennessee. Superbook plans to expand its services to more states in the future.

Caesars is a reputable online sports betting platform that offers a fantastic betting experience for sports enthusiasts. Caesars has many sports options to bet on and provides excellent odds on NHL games. It regularly offers bonuses and promotions to enhance the overall betting experience. Being one of the oldest sportsbooks in the online gambling industry, Caesars Sportsbook is fully licensed and registered with the relevant authorities in the states where it operates. You can easily download its mobile app from the Apple Store and Google Play store. Understand the Odds

The odds in NHL betting are expressed as moneyline odds, point spreads, or puck lines. Moneyline odds express the odds of a specific team winning the game outright. Point spreads are odds adjusted to account for the expected difference in goals between the two teams. Puck lines are similar to point spreads, but 1.5 goals change the odds. Study the Teams and Players

Before placing a bet, it’s essential to do your research. Check the current form of the teams and individual players, and consider factors such as recent injuries, team dynamics, and player stats. Decide on a Type of Bet

Several types of bets can be placed on NHL games, including moneyline bets, point spread bets, puck line bets, over/under bets, and prop bets. Decide on the type of bet that best suits your knowledge of the teams and players and the amount of risk you’re willing to take. Place your Bet

Once you have decided on the type of bet, the odds, and the amount you want to wager, it’s time to place your bet. This is typically done through an online sportsbook or a brick-and-mortar casino if legal in your area. Track your Bets

It’s essential to keep track of your chances, so you can assess your performance over time and adjust your betting strategy if necessary.

In conclusion, betting on NHL games is a fun and exciting way to add excitement to watching the games. Following these steps and researching can increase your chances of making informed and successful bets. However, it’s important to remember that sports betting should always be done responsibly and in moderation.