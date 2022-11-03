NHL Odds: Legal Sports Gambling Powering Hockey to New Heights

In May 2018, the Supreme Court citing conflicts with the Tenth Amendment, opened the door to legal sports betting in the United States. The court’s decision effectively struck down the Bradley Act, also known as the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA). PASPA was a federal law that forbade states from authorizing such gambling. This ruling immediately allowed individual states to determine the legality of sports gambling within their borders. Some states had prepared for this ruling. New Jersey was taking their first bets within weeks. Other states warmed to the idea over time, while some, including Texas and California, remained against allowing sports bets to be placed within their state lines without significant legislative debate. PASPA was passed into law on October 28, 1992, to protect the integrity of professional and amateur sports in the United States. At the time, only Nevada’s sports wagering industry was protected. Hockey Perfectly Positioned

The NHL is one of the world’s most popular professional sports leagues and one of the big-four sports in North America, along with NFL Football, NBA Basketball, and Major League Baseball. The league currently has 32-teams, 26 in major US markets and six teams across Canada.

Wagering on hockey is currently legal in 29 states. No other sports league reaches more metropolitan areas with legal sports betting than hockey, making it uniquely positioned to capitalize on the legalization of sports gambling. You don’t need to be a rich NHL player born in Ontario, Canada, to place a sports bet.

Furthermore, when the NHL expanded in the 2017-18 season, they did so in Las Vegas, laying the groundwork for lucrative advertising deals with major gaming companies, including MGM, Sands, and Wynn Interactive.

With the popularity of hockey on the rise, the NHL signed two new television deals. Turner Sports made a seven-year commitment, matching the length of the contract the Walt Disney Company, which owns ESPN and ABC, signed with the NHL in March.

How to Bet on Hockey

Last season the NHL added the expansion franchise Seattle Kraken. There are now 32 teams in the NHL and 1,312 regular-season games to bet on throughout the season and more during the four rounds of the playoffs.

Understanding Betting Types

Understanding each type of hockey bet in moneyline, Puck Line, 60-minute Line, or Totals is critical before putting your stake at risk. Futures, Parlays, and Props are additional ways to get in on the action, but usually at longer odds.

Research

Being familiar with the teams and the players gives you an added advantage when betting on hockey. Many people bet their hearts, but winners often bet with their heads. There are numerous online tools to help you place smart wagers.

Use a Reliable Betting Site

You need to select an established bookmaker with whom to place your bets. There are many betting sites, both retail and online. Choosing a safe and reliable one can be a chore, but like a bank, they hold your money. Choose carefully.