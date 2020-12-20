NHL Prospects: The Best CHL Alumni In The NHL

There is no debate that the NHL has the best collection of players globally, and the league’s reach goes well beyond the NHL and its direct affiliates two direct affiliates; the AHL and ECHL. The junior ranks in hockey have always served as a significant feeder chain to the NHL, particularly in Canada.

The Canadian Major Junior Hockey League (CHL) is one of those leagues that support junior-level hockey and serves as a stepping stone to the NHL. The CHL is composed of 60-teams, spread across three-member leagues. The Ontario Hockey League (OHL), the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), and the Western Hockey League (WHL). The league has a footprint in both Canada and the United States.

Getting to the big arena is one of the greatest aspirations for Canadian students. They spend all their time training to exceed and get excellent results. Many people in school or recent graduates aspire to be like the players in the NHL.

Marco Rossi

He is a renowned hockey player with the ability to create and finish chances whenever presented to him. He is ranked 6th by the NHL due to his high score of 120 points this season. He is currently signed to the Minnesota Wild.

Rossi has an exceptional ability to hit the puck while playing in the most difficult position. His great defensive ability is truly something to admire. He has won several accolades and is loved by his team members. He has affiliations with Ottawa 67’s, Minnesota Wild, and GC/Kusnacht.

Cody Glass

Cody Glass was one of the Canadiens drafts picks in the NHL. He is a professional hockey player in the Vegas Golden Knights of the National Hockey League. In the 2017 draft, he was chosen as the sixth hockey player. He was the first-ever drafted player by the Golden Knights.

Cody played for the Chicago Wolves, Winterhawks, Winnipeg Thrashers, and Vegas Golden Knights. He has a high score and was acknowledged as the West First Team All-star.

Foote is an American Canadian junior ice hockey player. He plays on the left-wing for the Kelowna Rockets and is a prospect for the NHL. He was drafted as 27th overall in 2019 by Tampa Bay. He has played for Kelowna Rockets since 2016. He has great skills when it comes to shooting and is highly competitive. He is also massively structured and strong.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

The percentage of Canadian players in the NHL is high. Hopkins was born in Burnaby, Canada. He is quite talented on ice, and this was evident when he scored 52 points in 62 games as an NHL rookie.

He has affiliations with Red Deer Rebels, Edmonton Oilers, and Oklahoma City Barons. He is known for his strong teamwork ability as well as passing the pucker. Hopkins is quite a formidable player with awards crosscutting different timelines.

Kaiden Guhle

He is a Canadian hockey player from Prince Albert Raiders with a prospect to Montreal Canadiens. They drafted him 16th overall players in the 2020 NHL. He managed to get a whopping 40 points in all 64 games. He has played for Prince Albert Raiders since 2017.

His position makes him one of the best attackers, and he is formidably good at shooting. Opponents usually praise him for his speed and force. He has quite the accolades with two wins of a silver medal.

Conclusion

These top Canadian NHL players bring nothing but joy and pride to everyone who fancies the sport. Their expertise and the team’s prowess when it comes to playing Hockey is nothing short of a phenomenon. They motivate students and adults alike to pursue their dreams with no apologies nor restraints. Most college students interested in the sport have a favorite player that inspires them to become better at the game.