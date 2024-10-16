NHL Rumors: 2025 NHL Draft, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Timothy Liljegren

NHL eyeing LA theatre for the 2025 NHL draft

TSN: Chris Johnston notes that the NHL is looking at the 7,000 seat Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles as a possible venue for the 2025 NHL draft. It’s hosted the Grammy’s and ESPY’s before. Since they are decentralizing the draft, they don’t need to use arenas/large venues anymore.

Timothy Liljegren draws back into the lineup

TSN: Darren Dreger notes that Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Timothy Liljegren should draw back into the Leafs lineup on the the third pair. Will this fuel the trade speculation or will it calm it down a little?

“The Maple Leafs like the fact that they’ve got depth in that position. Connor Timmins had a really good training camp, had a decent preseason. He fit the eye of head coach Craig Berube and the coaching staff, so they wanted to give him a look.

But it’s also important to get Liljegren on his game at the NHL level once again and also to prove to everyone, including the Leafs organization, that they believe depth matters.”

Four potential destinations for Timothy Liljegren

Adam Proteau of The Hockey News: Timothy Liljegren carries a $3 million cap hit. Four potential teams that might be a fit for the 25-year-old right-handed defenseman.

Anaheim Ducks – The tons of salary cap space and he could slot in on their third pair. Brian Dumoulin has been playing on his off side with Pavel Mintyukov on the second pair. Cam Fowler could be dealt this season and Liljegren could be added depth. The Ducks could flip Liljegren if it doesn’t work out.

San Jose Sharks – Have almost $7.5 million in cap space and all their right-handed defenseman are 30-year-old or older.

NHL Rumors: Dallas Stars, Ken Holland, Joel Quenneville, and the Detroit Red Wings

St. Louis Blues – They have over $5 million in cap space and he could be a third pairing defense on a team that would like to make the playoffs. There could be a long-term fit.

Philadelphia Flyers – If the Flyers were able to move Rasmus Ristolainen and $5.1 million cap hit, there might be room for Liljegren.