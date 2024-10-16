NHL Injuries: Blue Jackets. Stars, Panthers, Sens, Sharks, Kraken, Leafs, Utah, Capitals, and the Jets

Craig Merz: Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Erik Gudbranson left in the second period with an upper-body injury.

Coach Dean Evason: “I can tell you, it doesn’t look good.”

Brien Rea: Dallas Stars forward Mavrik Bourque returned to the lineup last night for his first game of the season.

Taylor Baird: Stars defenseman Matt Dumba is week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

Craig Merz: Florida Panthers forwards Aleksander Barkov (lower-body) and Matthew Tkachuk (illness) missed their third straight game.

TSN: Ottawa Senators coach Travis Green said that goaltender Linus Ullmark is dealing with a strain but it isn’t expected to be long-term.

“Linus was stiff . We don’t feel right playing him,” Green told TSN 1200 before Monday’s win. “We want to check him out further with our doctors and we want to err on the side of caution.”

Claire Hanna: Senators coach Travis Green said he’s not sure if Ullmark will be ready for Thursday.

Forward Ridly Greig will be out for a week or two.

Sens Communication: Senators defenseman Artem Zub left Monday’s game with an upper-body injury.

Max Miller: The San Jose Sharks haven’t ruled out forward Macklin Celebrini for Friday’s game.

“It’s a week-to-week thing, and he’s working extremely hard to get back,” coach Ryan Warsofsky said. “He’s putting a lot of work into it. We’ll just kind of take it day by day. We have a really good plan from our training staff and our sports performance staff, what we want to do.”

Robby Stanley: Seattle Kraken defenseman Vince Dunn returned to the lineup. He missed one game with an upper-body injury.

Mark Masters: Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander missed practice yesterday with an illness and he might not be able to play tonight against the LA Kings.

John Tavares missed Saturday’s game and Monday’s practice with an illness. He practiced yesterday.

“We’ve had more guys with it too, but they were able to keep going,” Berube noted. “We got to watch for it.”

TSN: Chris Johnston said that behind the scenes, the Toronto Maple Leafs are calm regarding goaltender Joseph Woll.

“The feeling is that Woll is progressing quite well in his return. I think the Leafs are looking at the schedule right now, just two games on the schedule this week, and they just want to be smart. They want to make sure he gets back to 100 per cent, not wanting to rush him.

I think you’ll see him up the workload on the ice in the upcoming days. Also in the coming days, he will go through some testing so the Leafs will have a better idea of exactly when he’s due to return. The feeling now is that this is not long-term. The Leafs have some time and they’re using it. ”

Dan Arritt: Utah Hockey Club defenseman Sean Durzi is expected to be out for an extended period of time with an upper-body injury.

GM Bill Armstrong: “It doesn’t look like he’s going to be back anytime soon.”

Harvey Valentine: Washington Capitals forward Victor Olofsson had to be helped off the ice in third period.

Coach Spencer Cassidy after the game: “I don’t have an update on it. It didn’t look good when he left the ice, so hopefully it’s not too severe.”

Michell Clinton: Winnipeg Jets defenseman Logan Stanley was on the ice before practice in a no-contact jersey.