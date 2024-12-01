NHL Rumors: A Crazy Week for the Struggling New York Rangers

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on the fallout from the New York Rangers putting Chris Kreider and Jacob Trouba‘s name out there. Teams are interested in who else might be available as the Rangers try to control the situation a bit.

Ron Maclean: “Listen, the New York Rangers are worried. They eked out a 4-3 win with a late goal and a power play today, but they didn’t look good again. Montreal did in the third period. Five losses in a row prior. And talk about guys on the block. What’s going on there?”

Friedman: “Yeah. So quite a crazy week for the Rangers ever since last night, last Saturday night. Seven days ago they lost in Edmonton. They sent out a note this week saying that Chris Kreider and Jacob Trouba could be available if teams were interested to contact the Rangers. And it got out, and the public fallout was massive.

And you know, people have heard Trouba’s name before. They hadn’t heard Kreider’s name before. And I think in the aftermath of that, what teams were trying to figure out was, what are the Rangers really, really willing to do? Are there other players who could be available? And since Trouba and Kreider have partial no-trade clauses, where would they really be willing to go?

And I think also in the middle of all this, the blowback was so crazy and the results this week so poor until today, I think even New York wanted to tone down the heat and just pause before they jumped into anything really too intense or that they might later regret.

So things kind of cool down a bit. I think the interesting thing here is that the Rangers did not give anyone permission to speak to Touba or Kreider. they want to keep control of the process, and that’s critical, because earlier this week, the NHL sent out a memo.

Now you’ll remember, at the GM meetings, they warned teams about tampering. They didn’t like how July 1 went last year, with a bunch of signings right announced, right afternoon.

And also they warned about not only players, but teams employees, like coaches and managers, other people who worked in the front office, and they said these, they reminded everybody, these are the potential tampering penalties if you are caught, for teams or individuals. So they are trying to tell people, if you get caught, we are going to punish you.”