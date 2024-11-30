NHL Trade: David Jiricek Acquired by the Minnesota Wild

The Columbus Blue Jackets have officially traded David Jiricek to the Minnesota Wild.

As part of the trade package to nacquire Jiricek, the Wild will also get a conditional 2025 fifth round draft pick (top 10 protected) and are sending Daemon Hunt and 2025 first round draft pick, a 2026 third round draft pick (previously acquired from Colorado), 2027 second round Pick, and fourth round pick (previously acquired from Toronto).

NEWS: #CBJ have acquired defenseman Daemon Hunt and four draft picks, including a conditional 2025 first-round pick, from Minnesota in exchange for defenseman David Jiricek and a 2025 fifth-round pick.https://t.co/EYEjbDTdMY — CBJ Public Relations (@BlueJacketsPR) November 30, 2024

It was a week ago that the rumor came out that a David Jiricek trade was going to come. There were several teams involved in the process. Blue Jackets General Manager Don Waddell wanted to do what was best for Columbus and the player.

Jiricek is in the second year of his entry level deal that he had signed with Columbus. There was a lot of mismanagement of the young defenseman who was taken sixth overall by the Blue Jackets in 2022 NHL Draft.

Prior to the trade rumors coming out last Saturday, Jiricek was sent to the AHL Cleveland Monsters.

Jiricek, who just turned 21 a couple of days again just played six games with the Blue Jackets this season. He had played in a total of 53 games, including 43 games last season with Columbus. He has 11 points in 53 games, including just one point this season.

There is so much potential for this player who needs to develop still. Again like so many players the team timeline and player timeline did not line up. Not to mention, Jiricek needs a fresh start as not only did Waddell but Jarmo Kekäläinen mishandled him as well.

David Jiricek, acquired by MIN, is a young offence-first defenceman who plays a creative and aggressive game with and without the puck but has struggled with positioning and especially mobility early in his career. Fresh start for the 6th overall pick. #MNWild pic.twitter.com/8iLDAnRRjQ — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) November 30, 2024

The Minnesota Wild have nice pieces on their defense moving forward with the acquisition of Jiricek. He will join Brock Faber, who locked up for another eight seasons along with the 12th overall pick from the 2024 NHL Draft in Zeev Buium.

Brock Faber, David Jiricek, and Zeev Buium. An outrageous trio of young defenders in Minnesota — Kyle Cushman (@Kyle_Cush) November 30, 2024

