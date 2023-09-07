NHL Rumors: Alex Edler, Rasmus Dahlin, and Some Remaining RFAs

Alex Edler still looking to play?

Jeff Peterson: Heard yesterday that defenseman Alex Edler is still hoping to play this season and hasn’t retired at this point in time. He doesn’t have a contract for this season and is not on a PTO at this point.

Are the Sabres nearing a Rasmus Dahlin extension?

B/R Open Ice: @AfterLeWhistle reported that the defenseman Rasmus Dahlin’s rumored contract extension is believed to be for eight years and at $10.5 million per.

Evolving Hockey: model projected Dahlin at eight years and $10.46 million per.

Dahlin is also a fantastic defensemen and was especially good last season. Per our GAR projections on the site, he's currently projected as the 6th most valuable defensemen heading into next season.

Latest on some of the remaining restricted free agents

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: The Anaheim Ducks and Trevor Zegras will likely go the bridge route according to Elliotte Friedman.

Ottawa Senators GM Pierre Dorian may be looking for term with Shane Pinto but there are reports of a significant gap in talks. The Senators don’t have a lot salary cap space to work with.

Calen Addison is projected to be a second-pairing defenseman for the Minnesota Wild this year. The Wild don’t have much cap room and a bridge deal is likely.

Ducks defenseman Jamie Drysdale missed most of last season with an injury and can’t afford to miss time in training camp. He could be a top-four defenseman this year for the Ducks.

The Columbus Blue Jackets had offered Tim Berni a two-way contract at $874,125, a slight haircut from last year’s $925,000.

Pinto is a priority for the Senators and Egor Sokolov will have to be patient. He might have to take a two-way deal.

Arizona Coyotes Jan Jenik has asked for a trade according to Craig Morgan’s report last month.