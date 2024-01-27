NHL Rumors: Are the Ottawa Senators Still Evaluating Who is Part of Their Core

Sportsnet: Ian Mendes on the Jeff Marek Show talking about the Ottawa Senators and who is part of their core and who is untouchable.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Marek: “One of the things that raised my eyebrows, and maybe it should have, maybe it shouldn’t have, I’ll let you decided. When Staios talked about how they’re still evaluating the core. You know, I’ve been under the impression that they’ve identified and you know, have decided that this is the core of the team and this is who we’re going forward with these are the untouchables etc, etc, etc.

What did you do with the idea of Staios talking about we’re still in the process of evaluating our core?

NHL Rumors: Corey Perry, Mikael Granlund, and the Ottawa Senators

Mendes: “Well, I don’t, like here’s the issue, Jeff. I don’t think, like let’s say even if they play well down the stretch and they, you know, they finish with above .500 points percentage from here to the end of the year, there’s still going to maybe only be like an 80 point team, right? Maybe maybe 85 at the most.

But that, I don’t know that you can just sit here and just say we’re gonna run it back with this group. Because now you’re talking about seven consecutive years of missing the playoffs, three or four are kind of with this same group. I don’t think that that’s, that’s acceptable to anybody.

So I think when he talks about potentially, and I’m not saying detonating the core. Like if you’re asking me (Tim) Stutzle is untouchable. I think (Jake) Sanderson’s untouchable. I think Brady’s untouchable. You get beyond that. I think there’s a conversation to be had maybe about some of the other pieces.

NHL Rumors: What does the long-term future look like for Shane Pinto and the Ottawa Senators?

And I just don’t think you can finish the season with 80 points and tell your fanbase, ‘it’s all good, we have to write pieces.’ Because clearly this has been now seven years in a row. Like I said, three or four at least of the most of these guys being together and not being able to get into in the postseason.”