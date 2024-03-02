NHL Rumors: Are the Toronto Maple Leafs Still Looking at Right-Handed Defensemen?

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek on the 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – Persuading Pettersson episode on the Toronto Maple Leafs looking at a lot of defensemen.

Marek: “So Brad Treliving gets a little bit of, a little bit of work done there (acquisition of defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin). There’s still room for moves for the Toronto Maple Leafs and we’ll see what happens before next Friday. I feel …”

Friedman: “I gotta tell you something, like I’m wondering about, like they were looking at a lot or right shot D. You know, they were looking at David Savard I think, but that’s an easy, easy one for Montreal in the sense that they can just kind of sit there and wait and say. you have to come to us and make us do it.”

Marek: “Well, he’s got term. He’s got term, they can sit back”

Friedman: “He’s got one more year. He got one more year.”

I heard Nick Jensen was kind of a name that they were looking at.

You know, one other guy I’ve wondered for Toronto, if it would make any sense for them is a guy like Mario Ferraro. Just because, you know, he’s a guy San Jose’s looked to move and he’s a local guy and I, but you know, he’s a left-hand shot, and they’ve got a lot of left-hand shots. I think the priority right now was righty, but you know, as I was kind of looking around, that was another name that kind of stood out to me, but I think Ferraro could fit in a lot of places.

So, you’re right, they still have room to do some other things. But those were definitely some names that they were, they were kind of looking at now that a lot of people’s number one righty trade target was off the board.”