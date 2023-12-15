NHL Rumors: Are Tyson Barrie, Tony DeAngelo, Ilya Lyubushkin or Matt Dumba worth trading for?

Sekeres and Price: Frank Corrado on the Sekeres and Price show talking about some defensemen who could be available – Tyson Barrie, Tony DeAngelo, Ilya Lyubushkin and Matt Dumba – and gives a scouting report and if they may or may not be fits with teams.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Matt Sekeres: “Victoria’s Tyson Barrie, Tony DeAngelo, of course Ethan Bear who’s getting near return and would only be a signing, and Ilya Lyubushkin in Anaheim.

Where would you go here Frankie, like those names who’s most interesting for you?

Corrado: “Um, can I be honest, there’s not a lot of interesting names for me. If you’re, if you’re, if you’re a good team, you have your Tony DeAngelo and your Tyson Barrie already, and you probably have better versions of those players so you’re not bringing in that kind of guy.

Ilya Lyubushkin on a really good team is a third pairing guy, nothing more. He had to bat above his weight class here in Toronto because they were depleted at the time, so he had to play with Morgan Rielly on the first pair. And quite honestly, when he was doing that, like we saw him kind of get exposed and that was too much for him. And you know, he looked good and flashes but he needs to be lower in the lineup.

So, there’s not a ton that excites me and the players that you mentioned there in Barrie and, and DeAngelo, those kinds of guys, like we saw it in free agency, teams were reluctant to give those guys term and money and didn’t want to commit to players like that, because, I don’t know it feels like you have your one kind of guy that really leads the charge offensively and you’re just trying to, you’re trying to build around that with the bigger, kind of stronger guys who can play some matchups.

And like we just talked about LA they have, they have guys that way like (Vladislav) Gavrikov got a two-year deal and really good money. I think like, Mikey Anderson is a really good complement to Drew Doughty. And, like Vegas won the cup with some bigger, longer range here guys.

So it’s, just it seems like that, that puck mover, kind of one-dimensional guy, if you’re bringing that player in, is he going to have a big impact for you playing on the second power play unit? And it just, I don’t see it.

Like there’s, you know, the other the other guy that’s out there is Matt Dumba. And I think like Matt Dumba. The idea of Matt Dumba when he’s playing at his best I believe that would help a lot of teams. I think, you know, the guy who can skate really well, punishing physically, but can move the puck. Not afraid to get involved in the play, but is he that guy right now? Or are you just bringing him in because you like the idea of that’s what he could be if he could find it.

So that’s, you know, there’s, there’s always with this years kind of D class that’s out there. And Chris Tanev included because of the injury issues that he’s had over, over his career. I think there is a significant element of buyer beware.”

Blake Price: “Matt Dumba right now a $3.9 (million) or Tyler Myers at $6 (million). Who would you rather have in your team?

Corrado: “Ah, well, just because the cap is what it is, I’m gonna take my chances with the player that makes less.

Price: “Yeah.”

Corrado: “And in trying to hope that I can extract the most out of him. I think, you know, we’re talking double the price. Are you getting double the production or double the great play on Tyler Meyers compared to Matt Dumba? No, absolutely not.

So I think given, given the price, you’d probably go with Matt Dumba. But, you know if you could work around the salary cap and get to the point in the playoffs where you know, you don’t have the salary cap anymore. I’d probably be more inclined to have Tyler Meyers because he’s, you know, seven foot eight and can provide some kind of service formula in the lineup.

Serekes: “Great wingspan.”