NHL Rumors: Arizona, Chicago Blackhawks, and the New York Rangers

NBA owner has an interest in bringing hockey back to Arizona

TSN: Phoenix Suns (NHL) and Phoenix Mercury (WNBA) owner Mat Ishbia told Sportico that he might have interest in bringing hockey back to Arizona.

“I’m definitely going to be part of the community, and if I can help bring hockey back, I’ll look at that. It’s definitely something I’m interested in. It’s a four-sport town. I’m disappointed we don’t have a hockey team, but I understand what happened, and we’re going to try to fix that one day.”

Ishbia added that he loves their current NBA arena, but at some point they are going to need a new one, and he didn’t say if he’s had talks with the NHL.

It’s unlikely the Chicago Blackhawks trade high picks for players this year, but they could eye some pending UFA next offseason

Mark Lazerus of The Athletic: (mailbag) It’s possible that the Chicago Blackhawks could trade away future draft picks for players but unlikely. They were ready to trade an unprotected 2025 first-round pick to the Columbus Blue Jackets to be able to draft Ivan Demidov at No. 4.

They’re unlikely to be looking to acquire rental players at the deadline. Next offseason they could eye the free agent market as the pending UFA list currently includes the likes of Mitch Marner, Brock Boeser, Nikolaj Ehlers, John Tavares, Shea Theodore and Aaron Ekblad.

The Rangers are still talking with Ryan Lindgren, but are quiet on their big pending free agents

Arthur Staple of The Athletic: The New York Rangers and defenseman Ryan Lindgren have an arbitration hearing date set for August 2nd. A source said that contract talks are ongoing.

The sides will likely settle on a one-year deal of around $3.6 million. Any multi-year deal buys up UFA years and would cost more. Next offseason they have some big free agents, so they may not want to commit as much money.

A source said they did have some interest in defenseman Brenden Dillon but he signed with the Devils.

It’s quiet on the contract extension talks with Igor Shesterkin, K’Andre Miller and Alexis Lafreniere. Those may not pick up until 2025. Shesterkin would likely come first as he’s a pending UFA. Miller and Lafreniere are arbitration-eligible RFAs.

The Rangers could still move forward Kaapo Kakko but he’s likely not a centerpiece for someone like Nikolaj Ehlers. GM Chris Drury may not want to sell low on Kakko.