NHL Rumors: Arizona Coyotes arena, and UFA defenseman Ethan Bear

Last chance for the Arizona Coyotes?

TSN: The Arizona Coyotes are in the process of trying to final some land in the Phoenix area with the assumption that, that is where they would build a new arena but the process is ongoing and not finalized according to Darren Dreger. Patience is wearing thin with the owners and governors.

“You get the mood around owners and governors around the NHL that are at the end of the line here.

Yes, perhaps you look at relocation.

The NHL for sure is already looking at the scheduling for next year. So, we should have an answer whether Arizona is able to move ahead with this plot of land early in the new year.”

NHL Rumors: Are the New York Islanders and Arizona Coyotes in the market for a defenseman?

Teams are interested in Ethan Bear with the Vancouver Canucks the likely favorite at this point

Donnie & Dhali: Elliotte Friedman on pending free agent defenseman Ethan Bear. The Vancouver Canucks are likely the front-runners at that point in time.

Rick Dhaliwal: “Ethan Bear’s out there, Elliotte. He’s a UFA. What are you hearing? Like, where could he possibly end up, Elliotte?

Friedman: “I think teams have called. Teams are always looking for D. I think you know, some of the questions here are going to be Rick is, what does he want contract-wise? I think that’s going to be a conversation. Obviously, he’s going to want to know what he’s going to play and what his role is going to be.

But I think you, I think a lot of teams have reached out to him. You know, he probably won’t be able to play till closer to Christmas, but teams are going to want him in a little sooner than that I think. They’re gonna want you know, they’re gonna want to practice them. They want to have him with their group, things like that.

NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, Calgary Flames, and Toronto Maple Leafs

You know, I do think Vancouver remains very high on his list. I think they’re still very interested in him. I would say they’re probably, all things being equal, Rick, I think they’re probably the team to beat. But you know, you’ve got to agree on our contract and he’s got to be happy with the role and his health but they’re, you guys are definitely in it. You guys are definitely a favorite. But nothing’s done until it’s done.”