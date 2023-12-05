NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, Calgary Flames, and Toronto Maple Leafs

Cancuks Have Incentive To Sign Elias Pettersson Before Stock Goes Up Even Higher

Chris Johnston of The Athletic: Johnston had a daily mailbag out and was asked about the situation in Vancouver with Elias Pettersson and how it compared to William Nylander in Toronto.

The biggest difference is Pettersson is still an RFA compared to Nylander who is a UFA. Pettersson could sign his qualifying offer of $8.82 million next year and then hit UFA status. His price is only going up with his play, so Canucks are trying to sign him long-term.

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: Friedman was on the Donnie and Dhali Show on Monday and spoke about the meeting GM Patrik Allvin and Ellias Pettersson had. Friedman states it would be in the best interest in the Canucks to sign him despite there being time. In addition, he said the Canucks told Pettersson are committed to him and they want to sign him and whenever he wants to sit down they are ready for him to do it.

Chris Johnston of The Athletic: We go back to Johnston’s mailbag from this past week where he was asked about what the Calgary Flames will do with so many pending unrestricted free agents.

He writes there is a lot of intrigue around this team and what Flames GM Craig Conroy does. Right now Flames are in a playoff spot and if they remain in a wild card that could change what they do at the March 8th trade deadline.

Flames don’t want to let these guys walk for free, but are evaluating what their worth is along the way.

Chris Johnston of The Athletic: Johnston was asked about the Maple Leafs defense and possible players they could target for upgrades and what they might give up.

Johnston reiterates a player like Chris Tanev is on the Maple Leafs radar. With John Klingberg most likely done for the season, the Maple Leafs could reacquire Ilya Lyubushkin or Sean Walker from Philadelphia.