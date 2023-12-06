NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, and the Florida Panthers

Vancouver Canucks GM meets with pending RFA Elias Pettersson

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on Saturday Headlines on Vancouver Canucks pending RFA Elias Pettersson.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

And finally, you know, there was just a meeting on the recent road trip Canucks Petterson and the GM Patrick Allvin. Two of them face to face. Just a simple conversation. Just you know, how are things going Patterson was on a blistering pace at the start of the year. Nobody’s expected to keep that up. All the way. I just think the two of them talked about what’s been going on and I think they can answer reiterated, that when he’s ready. They would like to extend them.”

George Richards of NHL.com: Florida Panthers GM Bill Zito when asked if contract talks have started with pending UFA forward Sam Reinhart.

“Sam is a guy we would like to keep around. I am thrilled with the production and very happy for him. He works awfully hard and does so many little things for our team. He is a great leader and is a great person. It has been fun to see him get off to this start. He’s a pretty good hockey player. Last year he was snake-bitten but he is off to a great start.’’

Zito when asked about pending UFA defensemen Brandon Montour and Gustav Forsling, and if he’s concerned that they won’t be able to keep all of their free agents.

“It is no secret we have to try and put together a team that wants to be here and understands what we’re trying to build. It starts with Barkov and Tkachuk as far as our philosophy goes. We could sign a player to a max contract, but then, we would probably tell them not to come because then we won’t be able to win. We’re going to try and get everyone paid fair and put together a winning team with people who want to be here.”