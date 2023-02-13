NHL Rumors: New York Rangers, and the Montreal Canadiens

Rangers Vitali Kravtsov is available

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts on New York Rangers Vitali Kravtsov.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“Sorry Jeff, last one quick. Hearing night, (Vitali) Kravtsov scratched for the Rangers. Think he’s been made available.”

Should the Montreal Canadiens trade Josh Anderson now?

Arpon Basu of The Athletic: There has been speculation for a while now surrounding Joel Edmundson and Josh Anderson. Montreal Canadiens GM Kent Hughes:

“There were other players where we said we may, or we may not. We don’t have to do this. If the situation presents itself where we think we can be advancing our objectives here, we’ll do it. If not, we won’t,” Hughes said. “But (my) door’s open. Obviously, Eddy’s name’s been out a lot. Josh’s name’s out all the time, it seems like, at least since I’ve been here. So, I met with both of them, just to say that I’m watching some of this stuff on TV. It’s not necessarily accurate, I can’t really control speculation so if you have questions or you’re up tight about anything, just come see me and I’ll just try to tell you what I can tell you, without lying.”

Edmundson has another left on his deal at $3.5 million, and Anderson has four years left at $5.5 million. GM Hughes keeps saying his getting lots of calls about his power forward Anderson. Hughes has talked to Anderson, with Anderson saying he didn’t really get any assurance that he wouldn’t be traded. Anderson said that he loves the city but understands the business of the game.

“I don’t think he’s looking to (trade me), but if something pops up that he can’t turn down, well, there you go, right?”

One scout suggested the Carolina Hurricanes, Winnipeg Jets, and Calgary Flames would make sense for Anderson if the Canadiens moved him. He’s a good complementary player but he’s at $5.5 million.

The Jets have difficulty attracting free agents, so someone already under contract might be appealing to them.