NHL Rumors: Pittsburgh Penguins, and a top 20 NHL trade block big board

Penguins GM won’t trade their 2023 first-round pick and won’t make a deal just to make a deal

Rob Rossi of The Athletic: Pittsburgh Penguins GM Ron Hextall said on Sunday that he’s not interested in trading their 2023 first-round pick. Hextall said they all have to get better as a group.

“My job is to look at this team today, tomorrow, and a few years from now,” Hextall said. “If we can do something to make us better this year, I’m looking to do it. We want to make the playoffs and be as good as we can be going into April — that’s the focus.”

The Penguins don’t have much of an identity, their bottom six could use some work and their defense and goaltending hasn’t been stellar.

Jeff Carter and Kasperi Kapanen are making $6.325 million combined and have only scored 13 goals together.

They need a third-line center, improve their defense and possibly a trustworthy goaltender if they want to be a playoff lock.

“It’s really dangerous to feel like you have to make a deal,” Hextall said Sunday. “We’re not going to make a deal to make a deal.”

Top 20 NHL trade block big board

Lyle Richardson of Bleacher Report: A look at the top 20 players that could be traded by the March 3rd NHL trade deadline.

20. Jesse Puljujarvi – Edmonton Oilers

19. Matt Dumba – Minnesota Wild

18. Shayne Gostisbehere – Arizona Coyotes

17. Luke Schenn – Vancouver Canucks

16. Sean Monahan – Montreal Canadiens

15. John Klingberg – Anahiem Ducks

14. Jake McCabe – Chicago Blackhawks

13. Ivan Barbashev – St. Louis Blues

12. Tyler Bertuzzi – Detroit Red Wings

11. James van Riemsdyk – Philadelphia Flyers

10. Jonathan Toews – Chicago Blackhawks

9. Joel Edmundson – Montreal Canadiens

8. Max Domi – Chicago Blackhawks

7. Brock Boeser – Vancouver Canucks

6. Patrick Kane – Chicago Blackhawks

5. Ryan O’Reilly – St. Louis Blues

4. Jakob Chychrun – Arizona Coyotes

3. Vladislav Gavrikov – Columbus Blue Jackets

2. Vladimir Tarasenko – St. Louis Blues

1. Timo Meier – San Jose Sharks

