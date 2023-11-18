NHL Rumors: Phil Kessel and the Vancouver Canucks

Donnie & Dhali: Rick Dhaliwal on the Vancouver Canucks interested in UFA Phil Kessel but they need salary cap space.

Don Taylor: “Phil Kessel.”

Dhaliwal: “Been told the Canucks are still poking around Phil Kessel. They showed interest in the summer. The two sides talked.

Kessel loved, capital letters, L O V E D playing for Rick Tocchet in Arizona. Jim Rutherford had him in Pittsburgh. You can’t …”

Taylor: “Would Kessel and Tocchet’s paths crossed in Pittsburgh as well?”

Dhaliwal: “I got double check that but he loved playing with them in Arizona. Rutherford had him in Pittsburgh ah Donnie.

Taylor: “No. Kessel, Tocchet was part of the coaching staff.

Dhaliwal: Yeah I know, yeah would have been there too. Yeah, okay, so that’s a good point.

Taylor: “I got you.”

Dhaliwal: “Yeah, okay. Let me finish. You can’t do Kessel until you clear up cap space.

But I’m not saying they’re gonna sign him. Don’t run off and say they’re gonna, they, they’re gonna sign. Kessel is, Canucks have shown interest since the summer. They’re still poking around there and, but you need cap, you gotta get, look, nothing can happen till they get rid of (Conor) Garland and (Anthony) Beauvillier to clear up cap space. That’s the bottom line.

