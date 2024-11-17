NHL Rumors: Blackhawks, Bruins, Predators, Blue Jackets, and the Canadiens

Don’t overthink Taylor Hall being a healthy scratch but…

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on Saturday Headlines on the Chicago Blackhawks making forward Taylor Hall a healthy scratch.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Ron Maclean: “Taylor Hall tonight.”

Friedman: “Yeah, so Taylor Hall is a healthy scratch tonight in the back end of our double header Chicago with Vancouver. People say, don’t overthink it, but he’s a player a lot of pride. He’s a big name. It’s tough, not easy. We’ll see where it goes in Chicago for now.”

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on Saturday Headlines on the Montreal Canadiens, Boston Bruins, Nashville Predators, and Columbus Blue Jackets.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Ron Maclean: “What about, I saw Sean report that David Savard was out tonight, and I’ve got some eyebrows raised. Is it a trade thing?

Friedman: “No upper body he was expected to play, but he’s out with an upper-body injury.

So just a few other things that we are keeping an eye on around the league right now. In Boston, lost again today. They’ve definitely been out there trying to see if there’s something they can do to shake them up. But there’s definitely a lot of intensity in Boston.

Nashville, which is on a Western road swing right now, everybody knows they’ve been looking for a center. I think they’re looking at their blue line too.

Columbus is in Montreal tonight. David Jiricek, a young player, first round pick a couple years ago. He’s not playing Don Waddell said tonight, that he hopes to sort this out over the next few days.

And we were on a couple weeks ago we talked about Montreal looking for a forward with edge. One thing I’m definitely seeing out there is if you have one of those players available, they are going to be highly coveted with the time comes.”