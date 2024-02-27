NHL Rumors: Blue Jackets Trade Tiers, and Would Patrick Kane Return to the Blackhawks?

Columbus Blue Jackets Trade Tiers

Aaron Portzline of The Athletic: Columbus Blue Jackets interim GM John Davidson has said it could be a quiet trade deadline for them.

Likely to be traded – Jack Roslovic.

Less likely to be traded – Ivan Provorov, and Adam Boqvist.

Really wouldn’t want to, but … – Sean Kuraly, Alexandre Texier, and Erik Gudbranson.

Off-limit – Adam Fantilli, Boone Jenner, Zach Werenski, Johnny Gaudreau, David Jiricek, Kiril Marchenko, Yegor Chinakhov, Denton Mateychuk, Kent Johnson, Cole Sillinger, and Dmitry Voronkov.

Is there a market? Elvis Merzlikins, Justin Danforth, Alex Nylander, Jake Bean, Andrew Peeke, Mathieu Olivier and Daniil Tarasov.

Untradeable – Damon Severson and Patrik Laine.

Would Patrick Kane ever return to the Chicago Blackhawks?

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek on 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – Six Degrees of Chris Chelios episode … Is it possible that Patrick Kane could return to the Chicago Blackhawk?

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“You know, Jeff The other thing I just wondered about this game (Blackhawks-Red Wings) is, I think we believe that at the end of last year Chicago had closed the book on that era of the Blackhawks. I just wonder if there’s any chance now after seeing the way that night went, that, that could change.”

Marek: “Wow. Patrick Kane playing with Conor Bedard. Patrick Kane goes back to Chicago.”

Friedman: “Like I have no insight in this as with most things, I have no insight on anything. But just, just watching that and Kane was asked about her postgame and he kind of downplayed it a bit. And I understand it’s probably still pretty raw. But just after watching that whole night and the great show that the organization put on and the way the fans reacted and Kane, the way he played himself, I just can’t help but wonder if it could be possible.”