NHL Rumors: Blues, Khudobin, Canucks, Senators, Penguins, Avalanche and Blue Jackets

Talks with Pietrangelo will need to pick up if he’s to stay

Andy Strickland: Things will be interesting between the St. Louis Blues and Alex Pietrangelo right up until the final minute.

He’s said he wants to re-sign with the Blues but talks must pick up for that to happen.

Khudobin eyeing the Canucks?

Rick Dhaliwal: If the Vancouver Canucks don’t re-sign Jacob Markstrom, has been told that pending UFA Anton Khudobin has the Canucks on his list of teams that would interest him.

Senators and Murray’s camp talking

Bruce Garrioch: Ottawa Senators newly acquired goaltender Matt Murray on contract talks: “I’m hoping something gets done here in the next little bit. I haven’t heard anything on that front as of yet. I’m sure my agent and the team are having talks. I definitely hope we can something done so I can be here for years to come.”

Bruce Garrioch: A three-year contract would make sense for both sides.

Re-signing Simon would make sense for the Penguins

Rob Rossi: The Pittsburgh Penguins have around $4.7 million in salary cap space heading into free agency.

Wouldn’t it make more sense for them to re-sign Dominik Simon that some unknown free agent who doesn’t know their system already? Simon is versatile and is a possession force. It’s a low risk/high reward deal.

The Avs and Nichuskin have preliminary talks

David Pagnotta: The Colorado Avalanche and pending RFA forward Valeri Nichushkin have held preliminary contract talks, but negotiations are expected to pick up in the next couple of days.

Team calling the Blue Jackets about Dubinsky

David Pagnotta: The Columbus Blue Jackets have received calls on injured forward Brandon Dubinsky. He’s expected to be out the entire year. Teams that are interested in expanding their LTIR would be interested in his $5.85 million salary cap hit.