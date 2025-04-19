NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, and the Chicago Blackhawks

Dan Rosen of NHL.com: (mailbag) Head coaches with NHL experience that might interest the Boston Bruins includes John Tortorella, Joel Quenneville, Jay Woodcroft, Derek Lalonde, Bruce Boudreau, Gerard Gallant and Dave Tippett. Any coaches who get fired soon after the season ends could become options as well.

Assistant/associate coaches that have NHL head coaching experience include D.J. Smith (Kings), David Quinn (Pittsburgh Penguins), Jeff Blashill (Lightning), Lane Lambert (Maple Leafs associate), Jeremy Colliton (Devils) and Mike Yeo (Senators).

College coaching options include David Carle from the University of Denver, Nate Leaman from Providence College and Jay Pandolfo from Boston University.

In-house options are assistant coach Jay Leach and Providence (AHL) head coach Ryan Mougenel.

Dan Rosen of NHL.com: (mailbag) Expect that the Chicago Blackhawks will go big this offseason in free agency, trades and their next head coach. The next coach should have NHL experience and shouldn’t be a first-time job.

Frank Seravalli reported that David Carle is a frontrunner for the coaching position James Murphy of RG.org : An NHL executive source said that the Blackhawks were ready to make David Carle an offer he can’t refuse. The source adds that they won’t be the only team trying to lure Carle from the College ranks. The Boston Bruins and the Philadelphia Flyers could be two other teams interested, and possibly the Utah Hockey Club and Seattle Kraken.



Forward free agents targets should include Mitch Marner, Brock Boeser, Nikolaj Ehlers, Brock Nelson, and Sam Bennett.

Defense free agents targets should include Aaron Ekblad and Ivan Provorov.

The Blackhawks need to find away to bring in more depth and create a roster that has a clear distinction between the top-six and the bottom-six.

