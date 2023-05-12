NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, and the Colorado Avalanche

Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic: Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney has already stated that they won’t be coming back next season with the same team and that changes are likely coming.

If Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci were to come back next season and give the Bruins a deal, maybe $2.5 million combined, it would really help their salary cap issues.

NHL Rumors: Colorado Avalanche, and the Boston Bruins

Forward Taylor Hall and his $6 million salary for two more years could be used to help gain some salary cap relief. Hall has some trade protection.

Defenseman Matt Grzelcyk could be another trade candidate for cap relief or maybe some help at forward. Maybe the San Jose Sharks or Chicago Blackhawks would be interested. It’s unlikely that Grzelcyk would be re-signed when his contract expires after next season.

Re-signing goaltender Jeremy Swayman to a one or two-year deal would make sense for both sides.

The Bruins might need to retain some salary to move defenseman Mike Reilly‘s contract.

Potential second-line center options for the Colorado Avalanche

Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now: (mailbag) Potential second-line center trade targets for Colorado Avalanche.

Kevin Hayes – Philadelphia Flyers – Three years left at just over $7 million and Flyers are willing to retain. Is he still valuable at center? The Flyers moved him to the wing this season.

Elias Lindholm – Calgary Flames – The Flames may be looking to make changes. Would likely cost a first-round pick and he may need a contract extension – has one-year left.

Evgeny Kuznetsov – Washington Capitals – Two years left at $7.8 million per. Production has decreased but he is talented.

Nick Schmaltz (Coyotes) has played more wing lately. Divisional rivals, the Winnipeg Jets, have Pierre-Luc Dubois and Mark Scheifele but not easy to trade in the division and they both have question marks. Anaheim Ducks Adam Henrique is 34-years-old and not a long-term option. Columbus Blue Jackets Jack Roslovic may not be a second-line center fit.

NHL Rumors: Washington Capitals, Winnipeg Jets, and the Colorado Avalanche

Don’t think Gabriel Landeskog being out next season changes anything with regards to pending UFA J.T. Compher.

Maple Leafs pending UFA forward Ryan O’Reilly may consider a return to the Avalanche, but at 32, he may be looking for as much money as he can get. Seems unlikely that he’ll be signing with the Avs.