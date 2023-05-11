NHL Rumors: Colorado Avalanche, and the Boston Bruins

The Colorado Avalanche gain LTIR flexibility with Gabriel Landeskog‘s contract

Bennett Durando of the Denver Post: The Colorado Avalanche have lost Gabriel Landeskog for next season, and his $7 million salary cap hit will go on the LTIR, which will give the Avs some options. GM Chris MacFarland:

“It potentially opens up avenues that weren’t available to us this past season.”

NHL Injuries: Bruins, Avalanche, Stars, Oilers, Kraken, and Maple Leafs

The Avs will have about $21 million to work with for 11 players.

Pending RFAs needing new deals are Bowen Byram and Alex Newhook.

Valeri Nichushkin‘s status is unknown at this time. J.T. Compher is a pending UFA and they may not have the money for him as he could be somewhere in the $5 million range.

The Avs might now have room to re-sign Evan Rodrigues.

“If there’s a player that we can potentially add (via trade) that has term and he fits what we’re trying to do from an age standpoint and it makes sense, we’ll find a way to make it work,” MacFarland said.

One potential option could be Arizona Coyotes forward Nick Schmaltz.

Would the Avs consider moving Devon Toews or Sam Girard?

Bonton Bruins GM Don Sweeney on their pending UFAs

Shawn Hutcheon: Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney on trade deadline acquisitions and pending UFAs Dmitry Orlov, Tyler Bertuzzi and Garnet Hathaway: “I couldn’t just sign those players today. We have (salary cap) constraints. That might mean I might be able to sign one of those three players. Roster changes are coming. We won’t be the same team.”

Matt Porter: Bruins GM Sweeney said that he hasn’t told any of their pending UFAs that they won’t be brought back.

Sweeney adds that he and Jim Montgomery are looking at any potential staff changes.

Matt Porter: Sweeney on their pending UFAs: “We have to address the RFAs, (Trent) Frederic and (Jeremy) Swayman, which we will do.”

NHL Rumors: There’s always a chance the Vancouver Canucks can find a team to move out some salary

Matt Porter: Bruins CEO Charlie Jacobs when asked if Bruins chairman Jeremy Jacobs is wanting a change after their first round exit: “I can’t say he’s called me and said I want somebody gone … that’s not how he operates. He puts faith in the management team we have here, and counts on us to execute. When we don’t, he’s disappointed.”

Jacobs adds that he is “far from asking for a management change.”