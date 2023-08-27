NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, and the Edmonton Oilers

Should the Boston Bruins extend Jake DeBrusk now or wait?

Nick Goss of NBC Sports Boston: Will forward Jake DeBrusk be part of the Boston Bruins core group going forward? He’s entering the final year of his two-year bridge deal and re-signing him won’t be cheap.

Last season DeBrusk had a career-high 50 points (27 goals and 23 assists) in only 68 games. He was a 34-goal pace last year. His defensive game has also improved.

The Tampa Bay Lightning recently signed Brandon Hagel to an eight-year contract extension with a $6.5 million salary cap hit. It’s not a perfect comparable for DeBrusk but it’s not back either. Hagel is two years younger and would have been an RFA where DeBrusk will be a UFA.

An eight-year extension for DeBrusk is a bit risky but it would keep the cap hit lower. Maybe something closer to $6.25 million would be better for the Bruins. Do the Bruins try to extend him now or let the season play out and see how he does? A deal now seems like the smart move.

McDavid on his long-term future in Edmonton

Mark Spector of Sportsnet: Connor McDavid‘s agent Jeff Jackson took on the role of CEO for the Edmonton Oilers this offseason. After this season McDavid has two year left on his deal before becoming a free agent. When asked what that meant for his long-term future in Edmonton, McDavid answered:

“I love playing in Edmonton, and I really feel at home there. Lauren loves being in Edmonton. There are a lot – a lot — of things that check the boxes for us in Edmonton. We’re super comfortable there. But with that all being said, it’s three years down the road. We’ve got to kind of see where our lives are at and kind of go from there.

“I don’t say that to raise eyebrows or cause panic. It’s just the way that it is,” he cautioned. “But I love playing in Edmonton, I’m 100 per cent committed to winning in Edmonton with this group…

“And we’re gonna see it through.”