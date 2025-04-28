NHL Rumors: Pittsburgh Penguins, and the Boston Bruins

The Pittsburgh Penguins could look to move defenseman Ryan Graves

Seth Rorabaugh of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review: Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Ryan Graves finished the second year of his six-year contract with a $4.5 million cap hit. Things haven’t gone as well as hoped during his time in Pittsburgh.

Graves was a healthy scratch for 21 games and was mostly deployed on the third pairing, averaging 14:59 in time-on-ice this past season. The year before, he averaged 18:23 in TOI, playing on the top or second pairing.

The Penguins will be looking to make some offseason changes, and Graves could be one piece they look to move out. To move him, they might have to attach an asset and/or retain salary. Any buyout would mean he’d be on the books for eight more seasons.

“I’ve gotten the call in July before that you’re going somewhere else,” said Graves, who was traded from Colorado to New Jersey in 2021. “You never know. It can happen. But you go through your day-to-day (routine) as if you’re going to be back here next year. Regardless of what it is, I’m going to give myself the best opportunity for success next year. I’ll come in in good shape. I’ll continue to work at my game.”

Joonas Korpisalo is looking for more starts in Boston or elsewhere

Jimmy Murphy of RG.org: Sources have said that the agent, Markus Lehto, for Boston Bruins backup goaltender Joonas Korpisalo has told the team that if they don’t plan on giving him more starts next season, Korpisalo would be happy with the trade.

The source said his name is out there more, and he thinks he’s earned more playing time.

Korpisalo has three years left on his contract at $4 million a season. Teams called the Bruins at the trade deadline inquiring about Korpisalo but it’s not known how far any of those talks went.

Last season, Korpisalo started 27 games, posting an 11-10-3 record with three shutouts, a 2.90 GAA, and a .893 save percentage.

After the team’s exit meetings, GM Don Sweeney said that Jeremy Swayman didn’t think the extra workload affected his play, and Korpisalo said than that he didn’t play enough.

