NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, and the Pittsburgh Penguins

Bruins interested in Noah Hanifin

Trevor Neufeld of Calgary Hockey Now: Calgary Flames Senior VP of Hockey Ops and assistant GM Dave Nonis has been watching the Boston Bruins. The Bruins are believed to be interested in Flames defenseman Noah Hanifin and Jimmy Murphy reports that sides have been talking this season.

What could the Bruins offer up for Hanifin? How about defenseman Matt Grzelcyk, forward Matthew Poitras and prospect Georgii Merkulov?

Does Jake Guentzel‘s injury hurt his trade market?

Daily Faceoff: Does the recent injury to Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel hurt his trade market or will it not matter to teams if the Penguins decide to make him available?

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Frank Seravalli: “He is out until after the trade deadline, that part is for certain. Does it hurt his trade value is the question that I think a lot of people keep getting. And my answer to that is no.

We have a large enough sample, like again, not knowing what exactly the injury is, we have a large enough sample size with Jake Guentzel to know how important of a piece he is. And if that is an authentic timeline, which any team trading for him would have access to medical records provided by the Penguins. I can’t foresee this being a huge bump in the road.

Because I think back to my own personal, you know reporting from deadlines past. Like, Adam Henrique is a great example. Last year he was almost traded on deadline day itself, and he was still out another three weeks beyond that.

So there have been other teams that have traded for players that will miss a month after that deadline, but it’s not really that exact timeframe that’s important to them. It’s the playoffs of course. So do I think ultimately it will hurt Jake Guentzel’s return, no, but what it does hurt is the Pittsburgh Penguins season.”