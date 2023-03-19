NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins Group VI Free Agents And Vejmelka

Boston Bruins May Lose Some Group Six Free Agents

Joe Haggerty: Yes, there is a possibility the Boston Bruins look different next year. Part of this is salary cap related and part of it is because of all the borderline depth talent. Jack Ahcan is a big casualty who has played well at Providence but cannot crack the Boston lineup.

NHL Rumors: Speaking Of Some Group VI Free Agents in the NHL

Nick Wolff cannot make the big club as a defensive defenseman. Joona Koppanen playing serviceably helps Boston but he is no Tomas Nosek at this point. Koppanen may not be needed at all beyond this season. The big shutdown center looks good in a limited role so far.

Matt Filipe is not a UFA out of all this. Due to his injury, he was deemed an RFA due to missing this season. It will be interesting to see if Boston extends him. Right now, these are all players Boston management appear none too worried about losing.

Potential Trade Destinations for Karel Vejmelka

PHNX Coyotes: Again, a highly sought after player will be Karel Vejmelka from Arizona. The Coyotes’ goaltender has a solid save percentage despite facing a large amount of rubber. Arizona is 6-3 against the trade deadline and seems to be improving each week and month.

NHL Rumors: Looking at some top RFA Free Agents

Again, some teams like Pittsburgh are still looking at John Gibson to replace Tristan Jarry. That is because Jarry just does not look healthy. It is likely a hip and/or some other lower-body ailment. Either way, Pittsburgh has a few concerns and would like to address them.

If the Philadelphia Flyers decide to cut bait and trade Carter Hart, Vejmelka should be high on their lists. This would put them on a faster track to rebuild than what is currently transpiring.

Finally, there are the Toronto Maple Leafs. Toronto will let Matt Murray go, but losing Ilya Samsonov would hurt. Samsonov has played well for the Maple Leafs and yet he a UFA. Toronto would at least save some cap room.