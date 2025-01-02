NHL Injuries: Wild, Rangers, Flyers, Penguins, Kraken, Maple Leafs, and Canucks

Michael Russo and Joe Smith of The Athletic: Minnesota Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon will have an MRI on Thursday to determine the extent of his injury.

The Wild are already without Jake Middleton (on the LTIR and is out several more weeks) and Kirill Kaprizov (IR with a lower-body and not skating yet). Kaprizov is not traveling with the team on their two-game road trip.

Joe Smith: Spurgeon left the arena on crutches and with a big leg brace.

NHL Rumors: Wish Lists and Presents for All Teams

Mollie Walker: The New York Rangers have placed goaltender Igor Shesterkin on the IR with an upper-body injury.

I wouldn’t be surprised if the injury was picked up here, with Ryan Lindgren inexplicably pushing Bennett into his own goalie. #NYR pic.twitter.com/NPubhLievR — Stat Boy Steven ???? (@StatBoy_Steven) December 31, 2024

NHL: Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Samuel Ersson is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Pittsburgh Penguins: Defenseman Kris Letang was placed on the IR and defenseman Marcus Pettersson was activated from the IR.

Alison Lukan: Seattle Kraken coach Dan Bylsma said that goaltender Joey Daccord is day-to-day as he’s dealing with a lingering upper-body bruise.

Leafs PR: The Toronto Maple Leafs placed forward Auston Matthews on the IR retroactive to December 20th with an upper-body injury.

Jonas Siegel of the Athletic: Matthews when asked if he thinks he’ll be able to move past his current undisclosed injury this season.

“I don’t know. I hope so,” Matthews said. “That’s obviously the goal. It’s tricky with these things sometimes. It’s a physical sport, it’s a contact sport, so things happen out there sometimes that are out of your control. So I’m just trying to manage it as best as I can, and we can, and you just go from there.”

NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers – Ty Emberson and Getting Heavier

Matthews was still bothered by his upper-body injury and the cross-check from Sabres defenseman Dennis Gilbert didn’t help.

It seems unlikely that Matthews will play this weekend, though coach Craig Berube didn’t rule him out. Berube did say that Matthews will need at least one full practice before getting cleared. They’ll have one practice on Friday, but not again until next week as they have games on Saturday and Sunday.

Sportsnet: Frank Seravalli on the injuries to Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes and forward Elias Pettersson and if we know what happened to them.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Nick Kypreos: “Before we get into JT Miller, just in terms of the injuries, we get a sense that Pettersson is not as serious as Quinn Hughes. Do we know anything about what happened to both of them?

Seravalli: “I don’t. They have done a pretty good job of keeping it shrouded. And look, I think with Hughes, the really interesting part is, Rick Tocchet mentioned that he had no ability to make it worse. So when he guts it out and plays a game and he’s clearly injured, what does that mean for the rest of the timetable?

Outdoor Games Are Still Very Popular for the NHL

Is it just when he starts to feel a little bit better or is in less pain, what, what exactly is the threshold to manage here if the injury can’t be made worse or can’t be hurt worse? That’s certainly something to keep an eye on.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league.