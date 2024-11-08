NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, New York Rangers, and the Buffalo Sabres

Bruins Trent Frederic is getting some interest

Kevin Weekes: Sources have said that there are several teams who have interested in Boston Bruins pending UFA forward Trent Frederic. He’s got good size, speed, toughness, character and skill.

Are the New York Rangers going to $11.5 million for Igor Shesterkin?

NHL Injuries: Bruins, Flames, Stars, Kings, Sens, Pens, Sharks, Lightning, Leafs, Canucks and Jets

The Buffalo Sabres aren’t shopping Bowen Byram but he’s getting some interest

Taj: Darren Dreger said on the Sekeres and Price show that the Buffalo Sabres aren’t shopping defenseman Bowen Byram but teams from the Western Conference have called on him.

Is Buffalo Sabres defenseman Bowen Byram available?

Donnie & Dhali: Elliotte Friedman when asked about Buffalo Sabres defenseman Bowen Byram, if he’s available for trade.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Don Taylor: “Bowen Byram. A lot of talk in Vancouver about how available he is, and of course, he has a connection with Vancouver, having played junior hockey here. I’ll ask you, how available is he?”

Friedman: “I don’t know that he’s available right now, Don. Like, I think, look, I think if the Sabres really go off the radar, then I think there’s, everything could change. But Don, I really believe right now that Buffalo does not want to subtract from their team, they want to add some.

NHL Rumors: Nashville Predators Will Not Rush Any Changes Including Coaching

Now, in theory, if trading Bowen Byram adds something to their team that’s better, I think they would consider it. But I think right now, for the most part, what they’re talking about is make their team better. Make their team better, not make their team worse. They want to compete this year. It’s a huge year for their team.”