NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins – Swayman, Marchand, DeBrusk, and Maroon

Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com: Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney said they plan on being aggressive this offseason.

“We are in a situation where we can look to add to our core group of guys, and that includes also some of the younger guys, as mentioned,” Sweeney said. “But we are going to be aggressive, to be able to complement what we currently have in some areas.”

They’ll be looking to add some offense.

The Bruins have $20 million in projected cap space. Re-signing goaltender Jeremy Swayman is a priority according to Sweeney.

NHL Rumors: Philadelphia Flyers, New Jersey Devils, and the Boston Bruins

“It’s clearly a priority. And Jeremy knows, I’ve told him this. … We clearly engaged in conversation during the regular season to find a longer-term extension. We haven’t gotten there yet. It’s a priority now and it’ll continue to be a priority until we get that across the finish line.”

Jimmy Murphy: Sweeney made note that it was Swayman who filed for salary arbitration last offseason and not the Bruins taking him.

Bruins president Cam Neely said they want to get faster. Sweeney said they’ll look for secondary scoring in free agency or internal growth.

Forward Brad Marchand is eligible for a contract extension this offseason and Sweeney will try to get a deal done.

Sweeney on pending UFA Jake DeBrusk, who had said at their exit meetings that he was a little surprised a deal hadn’t been reached yet:

“Negotiation is a two-way street. We took an aggressive position with Jake, no different than other players that have chosen not to re-sign and explore. That’s within his right, certainly at this time of the year. Do I see a path? Yeah, there’s a path. … I would prefer to have Jake DeBrusk on our team.”

Belle Fraser: GM Sweeney on DeBrusk: “We took an aggressive position with Jake…Do I see a path? Yes I see a path. I told him that at our exits…I would prefer to have Jake DrBrusk on our team, but there may be some opportunities he explores otherwise.”

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins traded for Pat Maroon at the trade deadline. He didn’t get into a game until the last week of the regular season as he was recovering from a back injury.

The 36-year-old is a pending UFA and he loved his brief time with the team. The Bruins have over $20 million in projected cap space. Will they want to bring back his leadership for next season?

NHL Rumors: Los Angeles Kings, and the Boston Bruins

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: Brad Marchand is eligible for a contract extension this offseason and he hopes to be able to sign one ‘at some point.’

“Obviously, I can’t believe how quick it came. It’ll definitely be a conversation at some point. We’ll go from there. I’ve been here for my whole career and would love to continue that when the time comes.”