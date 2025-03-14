NHL Rumors: Brad Marchand and Boston Bruins Had A Money Gap To Close

It was a surprise when the Boston Bruins traded Brad Marchand to the Florida Panthers just minutes before the deadline on March 7th. There was a chance that could happen considering the three-year deal that was reported back in November was never signed for the pending UFA. This is the result of a meeting between the Bruins and Marchand leading up to the deadline.

On a recent episode of Spittin Chicklets, they said a meeting took place during which the Bruins valued Marchand at $6.3 million and the player valued himself at $7.5 million. The belief was Marchand wanted to be a lifelong Bruin. While management did not want to lose another contract battle and felt it was time to move on.

Trade Deadline Fallout: Brad Marchand and the Boston Bruins

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet was on SiriusXM NHL Network Radio on Wednesday morning with Scott Laughlin and Gord Stellick. He was asked about the Brad Marchand situation in Boston and confirmed that there was a disagreement about the dollar amount of the three-year term as the two parties did hold a face-to-face meeting.

Scott Laughlin: “Hey Friedge, on Hockey Night in Canada Saturday night, you know, you brought up the final hours of Marchand’s time with the Boston Bruins and requesting that 23rd hour face to face meeting with Bruins brass and such. And it was great to see him on the ice yesterday, albeit with the Panthers, and try to work his way back from that injury.

But we were talking about it. I mean, I think everybody was really impressed with the way he handled that introductory news conference in South Florida a couple of days ago. He was uber classy. He complimented the Bruins’ front office, naming Don Sweeney as one of the top GMs in the game, and realizing all the hard work that he puts in.

So some would say, ‘Well, this is all about not burning a bridge. It is about returning to Boston maybe as soon as next season.’ Others have said, ‘You know what? No, that’s just him thanking them for this great run, and he’s going to look at some greener pastures coming up in the off season.’ Whether it be with the Panthers or somebody else out there. What’s the feeling you get with Marchand? Do you think there’s any chance at that door being open for return to Boston for him to finish his career where it started?”

Elliotte Friedman: “I would say one of the things that I have always been careful about is that what’s true today may not be true in a few months, and the reason that Brad Marchand got traded is that there was a disagreement on his value. And the Bruins thought his value was at one point, and it was three years at, I think, slightly above his current contract, and Marchand had his value at three years at a higher number.

And I think right now the two things would have to happen. Number one, Marchand, and I agree with you, Marchand, I thought was really classy. Both Monday morning in Florida and yesterday in Boston. I think he was really good in both those conversations. Like, just he handled it perfectly, I thought.

But, I think number one, he would have to get past what happened in the last week. And number two is someone willing to change their position. Because for Marchand to come back, then the disagreement that was indicated on its market value, would have to be settled by one or two of them. By either Boston bending, or Marchand bending, either both of them compromising, which was unwilling to happen last week, or maybe one of the two of them completely changing their minds.

So, to me, that’s the biggest question. Like the reason that he didn’t sign with Boston was he thought his market value was higher than Boston does. And so to me, and it doesn’t mean it can’t happen, but it would have to happen Scotty, where one side said, Okay, we’re changing our opinion here. And that would have to be the change.”

