NHL Rumors: Brad Marchand, and the New York Rangers

Brad Marchand on if a Boston return is possible

Conor Ryan: Florida Panthers forward Brad Marchand if he thinks a return to Boston is still possible or has that chapter closed.

Reporter: “Is that chapter closed for you?”

Marchand: “I mean, I can’t, I don’t know. I guess it’s how I would respond. I don’t know what the future brings in terms of how it plays over the summertime.

I know, you know, it didn’t come together now. Can things change down the road? Potentially, but that’s to be seen. So, you know, I’m sure we’ll have a conversation down the road, but I don’t know where that goes.

So I mean, obviously I would, I would still love, like it doesn’t change my my, my love for the city and the will to want to be here (in Boston during press conference) is never changed. Don’t think that it will ever change.”

The New York Rangers will need to move salary if they want to make changes this offseason

Peter Baugh of The Athletic: The New York Rangers have $20.6 million committed to five defenseman next season, with K’Andre Miller an RFA. They’ve got Igor Shesterkin at $11.5 million (and just extended Jonathan Quick for one-year at $1.55 million). They’ve got about $51.2 million committed to 10 forwards.

Pending RFA forwards include Matt Rempe, Adam Edström, Juuso Pärssinen (arbitration rights) and defenseman Zac Jones.

They’re not going to have much cap space left over for any major addition, and if they want to make substantial changes, they’ll need to trade players.

Everyone already knows Chris Kreider and is $6.5 million cap hit are available. He’s had a disappointing season and he has trade protection. If the price is looking like it’s going to be too much for RFA defenseman Miller, they could look to move him.

NHL Rumors: Rasmus Dahlin Is Not Looking to Get Out of Buffalo

Mika Zibanejad ($8.5 million average annual value through 2029-30) or Artemi Panarin ($11.642 million through 2025-26) have no-movement clauses. Losing that offense could be hard to replace.

Given their cap situation, wonder if Will Cuylle or K’Andre Miller will be offer sheet targets. Could the Chicago Blackhawks offer sheet Cuylle to a $4.5 million deal? The return would be a second-round pick.

