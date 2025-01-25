NHL Rumors: Brad Marchand And The Pittsburgh Penguins

Going Down The Brad Marchand Rabbit Hole

Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic: Bluntly, Brad Marchand and the Boston Bruins face an uncertain future. At least one executive believes “all bets are off” when it comes to the winger. Boston remains hanging on a thread in the Eastern Conference playoff race. It is far from a certainty that Boston even makes the playoffs.

The age issue is there at 36. Marchand comes off a short offseason because of three separate procedures. Yet, he rushed back anyway. Still, he is generating 1.76 points per 60 (1.6 last year). Trading him now feels like an act of surrender to some. Marchand is the Bruins’ Captain and he relishes that role.

Again, one team that has not gone away in trade talks has been Colorado. It might be moot after the deal for Martin Necas but Colorado is said to still be looking.

March 7th is a long way away and the break has not even come yet. Possibly other teams get on board.

Then There Are The Pittsburgh Penguins

Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey NOW: The Pittsburgh Penguins are not linked to Brad Marchand and the Boston Bruins. However, maybe they are focused on another B – the Buffalo Sabres. There has been talk of Sabres prospect having a link or links to Pittsburgh.

Again, Kyle Dubas seeks NHL-ready prospects. While the top Buffalo prospects are not likely on the table, several others could be on the radar for a potential deal. Isak Rosen, Ryan Johnson, and Noah Ostlund come to mind immediately. Rosen seems to have made the biggest jump in Rochester. He is 175 now (160 when drafted in 2021). Rosen has even more hockey sense and a goal-scoring touch this year. He does have one more year on his ELC.

Johnson and Ostlund are intriguing as well. Johnson has seen an extended stint in the NHL. Could Pittsburgh need a left-handed decision if they make deals? That is possible. Ostlund is improving a bit (four points in his last five games) and he did have 10 points in 10 for Team Sweden last month. Could Dubas take a shot or shots here?

Dismissing The Fire Sale?

Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey NOW: The much ballyhooed rumor of a fire sale was summarily dismissed by Kyle Dubas this week. There is lots of talk but actual fire sale or massive retools appear to be not on the table.

The goal for Pittsburgh has been to get younger and explore any and all avenues. The problem is how that has been interpreted apparently. It is clear that the Penguins want to take quicker shots with NHL-ready assets. However, is that possible in this market or for the team?

