NHL Rumors: Brady Tkachuk, Martin Necas, and Sean Monahan

Brady Tkachuk speculation “complete B.S.”

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: Ottawa Senators GM Steve Staios when asked about the Brady Tkachuk trade speculation that surfaced on social media.

“Complete B.S. We are building this team around Brady. His leadership and unique skill set are rare.

There is absolutely no validity to it.”

Ryan Whitney tweeted back in February that “maybe” the Senators could trade Tkachuk by the deadline. Staios said back then “that could not be further from the truth.”

Martin Necas makes sense for a couple of teams

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: Can see how Martin Necas may be open for a change of scenery. The 25-year-old is a pending RFA. Necas’ dad said that Martin would be open for a move, but has learned that his dad doesn’t always speak for son.

Necas to Aaron Vickers of NHL.com on Sunday:

“We’ll see what’s going to happen. I don’t really care right now. What’s going to happen is going to happen. My agent is going to deal with that. We’re going to figure it out. Now I’m going to celebrate this medal and I’m going to enjoy it for a while.’’

It’s doesn’t seem like he’s going to sign a long-term deal with the Hurricanes. It’s known that Necas’ name came up in trade talks with the Vancouver Canucks about Elias Pettersson. Necas was part of the Hurricanes offers to the Calgary Flames for Matthew Tkachuk in 2022.

The Hurricanes won’t be looking for futures as they are in win-now mode. If the Hurricanes don’t get an offer with a ‘star-caliber asset,’ they may be okay with hanging on to him.

The Nashville Predators and Boston Bruins make sense. The Canucks have had previous interest.

What Necas wants in a long-term deal would also play into things.

The Winnipeg Jets would like to keep Sean Monahan

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – Shesterkin Was God Like episode on the Winnipeg Jets and pending UFA Sean Monahan.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Marek: “Sticking with the Winnipeg Jets. As far as player personnel goes, i s there any chance they can keep Sean Monahan? Like that was a real nice fit.

Friedman: “I think they’re trying. A couple of, just in making all my calls on the weekend, just hearing what was going on around there, as well. All this news was going on there.

But there was definitely a sense of Winnipeg wants to keep him, is trying to keep him, and what are the dominoes that could fall if they do keep him?”