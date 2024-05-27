NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators, Los Angeles Kings, and the Vancouver Canucks

A dream free agent signing for the Ottawa Senators would be …

Shawn Simpson: A dream free agent signing for the Ottawa Senators would be Carolina Hurricanes’ pending UFA defenseman Brett Pesce.

He’d be a perfect fit beside Thomas Chabot. Pesce is an American but could they convince him to come to Canada?

The Senators wouldn’t be the only team interested in the 29-year-old right-handed defenseman.

NHL Rumors: New York Islanders, and the Ottawa Senators

Will the Los Angeles Kings and Vancouver Canucks be interested in Tyler Toffoli again?

The Fourth Period: It’s not known the type of deal Winnipeg Jets pending UFA forward Tyler Toffoli will be looking for. His four-year deal at $4.5 million per is expiring. The 32-year-old could be looking for another four-year deal.

Before the deadline, the Los Angeles Kings and Vancouver Canucks were two of the teams that expressed some interest and could be among the teams interested again.

Two pending UFA options for the Vancouver Canucks and their blue line

Sekeres and Price: Frank Corrado on a couple of options for the Vancouver Canucks and their blue line and what it might cost.

“Well, (Brandon) Montour is an interesting one because, like he would be getting $8 million, he’s $8 million-plus.

And then Pesce, he’s not in that category, but he’s a really solid, well-rounded guy. He’d be perfect to play with the guy like Quinn Hughes. He’d be perfect to play with a lot of left-handed number one guys around the league.

NHL Rumors: Are the Vancouver Canucks interested in bringing Elias Lindholm back?

Like, there aren’t going to be options for you. So, I do think that’s why, maybe, you put your focus on the guys that really fit the identity of what you want and see what you can fill as far as like a puck-moving type who can play with Quinn Hughes.”