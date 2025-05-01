NHL News and Injuries: Hurricanes, Stars, Canadiens, Capitals, and Jets

The Carolina Hurricanes re-sign Taylor Hall

Canes PR: The Carolina Hurricanes have signed forward Taylor Hall to a three-year contract extension worth $9.5 million, a salary cap hit of $3,166,667

“Taylor has proven to be an outstanding fit for our team, and we are thrilled that he is excited to make Raleigh his home for another three seasons,” said Tulsky. “He’s been a solid veteran presence in the locker room and a difference maker on the ice.”

NHL Injuries: April the 30th

NHL Injury Notes

Lia Assimakopoulos: Dallas Stars defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin didn’t practice yesterday. Miro Heiskanen skated beside Thomas Harley.

Marc Dumont of Montreal Hockey Now: Montreal Canadiens goaltender Samuel Montembeault didn’t travel with the team to Washington. Forward Patrik Laine wasn’t able to play in their elimination game last night.

Dan Rosen: The Canadiens didn’t say what Montembeault’s injury was, but it’s likely lower-body injury.

Harvey Valentine: Washington Capitals forward Aliaksei Protas returned to the lineup last night. He’d been out since April 4th after being cut on the foot by a skate.

Tracey Myers: Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele left last night’s game after the first period, and his status going forward. He took a couple of big hits.

Coach Scott Arniel after the game last night.

“We’ll wait and see here obviously. We’ll just wait and see where we’re at. See how he is later tonight. See tomorrow.”

Arniel isn’t sure if Scheifele will be traveling to St. Louis with the team.

“I don’t know, we’ll have to wait and see till tomorrow,” Arniel said. “I’ll find out what’s going on. We don’t discuss injuries, especially this time of year.”

