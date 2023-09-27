NHL Rumors: Broberg, Joseph, Flyers, Toews, Chatfield, Duclair and Bear

Philip Broberg needs to impress this year or he could become trade bait

Mark Spector of Sportsnet: 22-year-old defenseman Philip Broberg is no longer a project for the Edmonton Oilers, nor is he a regular top-six defenseman for them. If the Oilers end up with another area of need at the trade deadline in March, Broberg could be used as trade bait.

Broberg could be paired with Mattias Ekholm in camp, with Broberg playing on his offside.

“He’s got all the skills,” Ekholm said of Broberg. “He’s probably the best-trained guy in the room: he skates well, he can defend, he’s big. He does have it all.

“But sometimes with young defensemen, they just need to … get over the hump, so to speak. Where they get comfortable enough to just play the game.”

The Oilers may prefer that Broberg flourishes in this role this season and hold on to him, but if things don’t work out, he could be on the move for the right veteran defenseman.

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: The Philadelphia Flyers like the potential fit with Mathieu Joseph and they’re not afraid to flex with leverage in talks with the Ottawa Senators. The Sens aren’t ready to give in to the ask of a high-level prospect or maybe the Red Wings first-round pick acquired in the Alex DeBrincat trade just yet.

Devon Toews could get more on the open market but he might be okay with a bit less from the Colorado Avalanche. He could shut talks down if there is no deal by the start of the season.

A Jalen Chatfield extension with the Carolina Hurricanes would make sense, and the same with Anthony Duclair in San Jose.

Free agent defenseman Ethan Bear has some interest but he’s out until around Christmas.