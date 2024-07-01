NHL Rumors: Buchnevich, Monahan, Lankinen, Stars, Trouba, and Blue Jackets

The St. Louis Blues want to extend Pavel Buchnevich

Andy Strickland: St. Louis Blues GM Doug Armstrong on Pavel Buchnevich extension talks: “We’ve had very good conversations…It’s something we will probably attack in July. He wasn’t a player I discussed with anyone at this draft. our goal is to get him signed, that’s our focus. I give him a ton of credit, that’s his focus too. It’s always that last little bit of getting comfortably uncomfortable for him and for us and we’re getting near that point”

The Winnipeg Jets have a little more cap room to re-sign Sean Monahan

Kelly Moore: The Winnipeg Jets saved just over $3 million by buying out defenseman Nate Schmidt and would expect them to try and use that savings to extend forward Sean Monahan and have a little extra to play with in free agency.

Could the Dallas Stars consider Kevin Lankinen?

Taylor Baird: Dallas Stars goaltender Scott Wedgewood is headed to free agency. Would the Stars have interest in pending UFA Kevin Lankinen (Nashville Predators) after two years of decent underlying numbers?

Jacob Trouba‘s future is in limbo

Emily Kaplan: “As I said on our draft broadcast, the Jacob Trouba stuff is real. Believe family considerations are huge – and that could be hold up with potential Red Wings trade. We’ll see what transpires over next few hours before his trade protection kicks in, but his future with NYR is in limbo.”

Some free agents that may interest the Columbus Blue Jackets

The CBJ Center: Aaron Portzline on the Columbus Blue Jackets and free agency: “Look for the Blue Jackets to add one or two players at both forward and defense .”

The CBJ Center: Potential forward free agent targets for the Blue Jackets according to Portzline: Sean Monahan, Stefan Noesen, Jordan Martinook, and Brandon Duhaime.

The CBJ Center: Potential defenseman free agent targets for the Blue Jackets according to Portzline: Tyson Barrie, Alexandre Carrier, Matt Dumba, Colin Miller, Matt Roy, Sean Walker, Ian Cole, Matt Grzelcyk, and Dmitry Kulikov.