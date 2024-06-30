NHL Rumors: New York Rangers, Dallas Stars, and the St. Louis Blues

A Jacob Trouba trade wasn’t as close as everyone thought

NHL Watcher: Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts: “The Rangers were trying to push it along and they thought if they could work out something with Detroit Trouba would be willing to go there, then I had some people tell me on Saturday that it’s not close you guys are getting way to head of yourselves”

The Dallas Stars tried to acquire Jake Guentzel‘s rights

William DePaoli: Heard some talk that the Dallas Stars tried to acquire the rights to Jake Guentzel on Saturday night.

Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic: There hasn’t been much of an update on talks between the St. Louis Blues and Pavel Buchnevich.

The 29-year-old Buchnevich could be looking for an eight-year deal at $8 million. He’s got one year left on his current deal and the Blues are worried about term on an extension. Multiple sources say the Blues may prefer five years but could be willing to go a little longer.

33-year-old defenseman Torey Krug is a trade candidate but he has a full no-trade clause and isn’t afraid to use it. He nixed a trade to Philadelphia last year.

Krug has three years left at $6.5 million and next offseason his NTC switches to a 15-team no-trade list. He might want to consider a move this offseason if he wants a little more control of where he might end up.

A buyout is always an option but GM Doug Armstrong recently said buyouts weren’t on their front-burner.

One league source said the Blues might consider trading defenseman Justin Faulk. Faulk also has three years left at $6.5 million and a full no-trade clause this year that changes to a 15-team no-trade next summer.

Haven’t heard anything about the Blues interest in trading forward Brandon Saad.

League source said there haven’t been contract extension talks with forward Jake Neighbours.