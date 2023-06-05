NHL Rumors: Buffalo Sabres and Dallas Stars

Buffalo Sabres Number One Offseason Priority is a Number One Goalie

As both note, the two goalies on the roster for next season are Devon Levi and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen. Or a combination of Levi and another goalie, if Pekka Luukkonen gets traded in a deal where the Sabres acquire a goalie. Again it is about winning now, and the Sabres have the roster to make the playoffs now.

Goaltending was a reason why they missed the playoffs. As

Joseph Hoyt of Dallas News: Hoyt writes the key trade deadline acquisitions Max Domi and Evgenii Dadonov were really productive for the Stars, especially in the playoffs.

However, as Hoyt notes the salary cap will be a factor in how much they can pay each player. Dallas has an estimated $7.3 million in cap space to fill seven roster spots.

Along with Dadonov and Domi, the Stars have several other notable free agents including Joel Kiviranta, Luke Glendening, Joel Hanley, and Fredrik Olofsson. Not to mention Ty Dellandrea is a restricted free agent.

Domi expressed interest in coming back, but he may have to take a pay cut from what he made this year. Domi had a salary cap of $3 million, while Dadonov had a $5 million salary cap hit.

Like with most free agents it will come down to term and money.