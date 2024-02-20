NHL Rumors: Buffalo Sabres, and Some Players Who Shouldn’t Be Traded

A Buffalo Sabres mailbag

Lance Lysowski of the Buffalo News: (mailbag) The Buffalo Sabres could decide to give Devon Levi a full season in the AHL and look to sign a goalie this offseason. They’d likely only want to commit one-year. Casey DeSmith and Alex Nedeljkovic would be (Lysowski’s) top choices. They may have to trade for someone with a year left.

The Sabres could trade Erik Johnson at the deadline and then be in the market to a defenseman. Think they should look to trade some prospects and picks for Calgary Flames Rasmus Andersson.

Offseason trade targets entering the final year of deals could be Alex Iafallo (Jets) and Pavel Buchnevich (Blues).

NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators, Toronto Maple Leafs, Buffalo Sabres, and Who Could Trade Their 2024 First?

Believe two of Johnson, Kyle Okposo and Zemgus Girgensons will be traded at the deadline.

Don’t think the Sabres should trade Casey Mittelstadt. Would he accept a five-year, $6-$6.5 million per offer?

Some players who are in the rumor mill but shouldn’t be traded

Matt Larkin of Daily Faceoff: A look at some players who teams shouldn’t trade at the deadline.

Larkin: Scott Laughton – Philadelphia Flyers. He’s got two years at $3 million and seems to fit what coach John Tortorella likes. They’re in a playoff spot. If in the next two years their still rebuilding, then move him.

Scott Maxwell: Pavel Buchnevich – St. Louis Blues. They’re in the playoff race so it will depend on which direction GM Doug Armstrong wants to go in. If they want to lose, then trade him but he could be a nice piece if they want to retool.

Mike Gould: Jakob Chychrun – Ottawa Senators. They should be thinking of extending and if you have to move someone, consider fellow left-handed defenseman Thomas Chabot.

NHL Rumors: Calgary Flames and Anaheim Ducks

Steven Ellis: Frank Vatrano – Anaheim Ducks. He said at the All-Star game that he’d like to be there long-term. He’ll be looking for a raise on his next contract but he’s a good veteran to have around.