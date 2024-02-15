NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators, Toronto Maple Leafs, Buffalo Sabres, and Who Could Trade Their 2024 First?

The Ottawa Senators eyeing defenseman Matt Dumba?

Graeme Nichols: Bruce Garrioch said (on TSN during intermission earlier this week) that the Ottawa Senators are looking at Arizona Coyotes defenseman Matt Dumba.

Dumba is a pending UFA, 29 years old and carries a $3.9 million cap hit this season.

Scouting the Sabres, and the Leafs watching back-to-back

Michael Augello of the Hockey News: There were nine teams scouting the Buffalo Sabres – Los Angeles Kings game in Buffalo on Tuesday night – Carolina Hurricanes (2), Colorado Avalanche, Columbus Blue Jackets, Detroit Red Wings, Los Angeles Kings, Ottawa Senators, Tampa Bay Lightning, Boston Bruins and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

It was the second consecutive game watched for the Maple Leafs and Bruins.

Playoff contenders could be interested in Sabres pending UFA forwards Zemgus Girgensons, Victor Olofsson, Kyle Okposo, Eric Robinson, and defenseman Erik Johnson.

The Bruins are likely looking for a center and could be interested in Peyton Krebs or Casey Mittelstadt.

Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving was in Buffalo on Saturday with AGM Ryan Hardy watching Tuesday’s game. The Leafs need help on the blue line but could be looking at winger and penalty killer Robinson.

Who could trade their 2024 first-round pick?

Daily Faceoff: Tyler Yaremchuk asks Frank Seravalli, which teams are most likely to trade their first-round pick.

Yaremchuk: “A team that is a lock to trade their first-round pick is blank, Frank?”

Seravalli: “I think the Oilers. I’m not sold on the Stars. I think they’re more aggressive than we realize. But I also think they really liked their team and I would think the Avs. But they’ve got a couple holes to fill. Second line center and goalie.

So my vote would be Oilers one. Avs two. Golden Knights three. Rangers four.”