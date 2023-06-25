NHL Rumors: Buffalo Sabres, and the Calgary Flames

Could the Buffalo Sabres move their first-round pick, the 13th overall?

Sabres Live: Darren Dreger on Sabres Live on Buffalo’s 13th overall pick in the 2023 NHL draft.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Marty Biron: “Quickly Dan, if you allow me a quick follow up, Kevyn Adams, they talked to media here in Buffalo.

And the 13th pick, the question is always, could Sabres move the 13th overall pick? What would it take for the Sabres to move that pick? Is it like grand slam homerun player that’s available or could they package it something, maybe if they want to make a bigger splash?

Dreger: “All of the above. I know that’s not giving you a definitive answer but you can’t really have one until you’re in Nashville and you’re part of that process.

You can have parameter discussions where you speak to Adams and ask, ‘Are you interested in moving up? Are you interested in moving down?’

If a top defenseman is available to Buffalo, well guess what that teams is asking for, right? They want that pick.

Calgary Flames GM in a tough spot

Daily Faceoff: Frank Seravalli on the Calgary Flames and them still wanting to be competitive.

Seravalli: “The hard part of what the Flames are trying to do is, they want to be competitive next year and they want to take a run at the playoffs.

And they have (Jonathan) Huberdeau and (Mackenzie) Weegar and (Nazem) Kadri and they’re hoping (Jacob) Markstrom bounces back and it’s going to be a really tight rope to walk of trying to get players in exchange for (Elias) Lindholm and (Noah) Hanifin that you can plug right into your lineup right now that are going to be impact pieces.

That’s the hard part. And the tightrope you’re walking is also keeping an eye on the future for an organization that hasn’t had very many draft picks and especially high draft picks in the last number of years.

So there’s a lot to tackle at once. It’s sort of like drinking from a fire hose. If you’re Craig Conroy, just getting your feet wet over the last three-four weeks and then sort of being thrown right into the fire, baptism by fire.”