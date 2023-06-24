NHL Rumors: St. Louis Blues, and the Buffalo Sabres

The St. Louis Blues should be active leading up to the draft

KMOX Sports: Lou Korac on how active the St. Louis Blues could be leading up to the NHL draft next week.

“Coming out of there on Thursday, I expect them, even to this day, to be one of the more active teams down there.

If they don’t come back from the draft with some sort of capital, whether it be ready-made players that they’re looking for in that mid-20s range with some term, if they don’t come back with those guys now, I would certainly expect them to be busy this summer.

But I think if they’re going to change, I’ll stick with it. If they continue to change the landscape of this team, I think it’s going to be through trade, and I think through trade, (draft picks) 25 and 29 are certainly going to be on the table.”

Could the Buffalo Sabres be eyeing Noah Hanifin?

Sabres Live: Darren Dreger on Sabres Live talking about the Buffalo Sabres and their interest in a top-four defenseman.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“Adam and company have had those conversations. I’m sure he’s in constant communication with Craig Conroy and the Calgary Flames over Noah Hanifin, right?

I mean, ongoing speculation. We talked about it on Tuesday on Insider Trading, is that guys like (Noah) Hanifin, (Mikael) Backlund, they’re not likely going to extend in Calgary. Well, Noah Hanifin as a trade bait target is a significant piece and of interest to a lot of teams are the NHL for clear reasons.

So, I’m not definitely linking him, saying top priority for Kevyn Adams, but again, all along we’ve talked about the want to bolster that blue line. To add a top four. Unless you’re certain you’re going to be able to maybe grab a Matt Dumba or somebody like that in free agency, the idea of making that trade with a Victor Olofsson scenario kind of still sitting out there, that more in the appetite of Buffalo at this stage.