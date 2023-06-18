NHL Rumors: Buyouts Coming with the Stars, Islanders, and Sharks

Stars Potentially Buying Out Ryan Suter‘s Contract

The buyout window is open now that the Stanley Cup Final is over and an interesting note is that Suter’s deal is not front-loaded and they did not give a signing bonus after year one. If the Stars had frontloaded the contract or given signing bonuses after year one, the full cap hit would be felt thus there is no benefit of buying him out.

There are a couple of options either buyout this summer, which hurts the Stars salary cap situation down the road, buyout him next summer, which helps them when Jason Robertson is due for an extension, or play it out and hope the Stars find a way to use in a role where he does not hurt the team.

Will the San Jose Sharks Use A Buyout This Offseason?

Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now: Peng writes he is not sure it is the smartest thing for the Sharks to execute a buyout this summer. The buyout window is open now, but if the Sharks were to use one, who would they use it on?

Kevin Labanc, Oskar Lindblom, and Radim Simek are the most likely candidates to get bought out this offseason. Though the cap savings would be minimal on all three, these players have not lived up to their potential in San Jose.

The Sharks could look at buying out Marc-Edouard Vlasic, but as Peng notes there is no cap savings if they do it this year with three years remaining left on his contract.

Peng writes the Sharks will most likely not use a buyout this summer.

Islanders Inching Closer to Buying Out Josh Bailey

Stefen Rosner of the Hockey News: Rosner writes that time is running out for Josh Bailey as he has played his final game with the New York Islanders.

Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello when speaking to the media during the team’s end-of-season media availability made it clear that loyalty will not get you anywhere and it appears the end is near for Bailey.

Bailey has one year left at $5 million. Sitting in the stands for the majority of the season is something he has no appetite for. Either Bailey is traded, bought out, or put in the minors. One way or another Lamoriello is finding a way to use his money to sign other players.